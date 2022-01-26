Star Wars Has The Mandalorian Visit A Key Location From The Phantom Menace





The Book of Boba Fett decided to have The Mandalorian visit a key location from The Phantom Menace this week. *Spolers ahead for the Disney+ series.* That’s right, Din Djarin is back as teased at the end of Episode 4. Now, fans get an entire backstory to fill you in on what old Mando’s been doing since that emotional conclusion to the second season of his DIsney+ show. It seems as though the bounty hunter has been busy. But, not many people would have guessed he’s been busy getting a new ship and testing it out in the same Podracing track that Anakin Skywalker made famous.

With the past figuring into the story of this show so heavily, it should surprise no one to see Beggar’s Canyon pop up. Tatooine and Star Wars‘ continual pilgrimages to the sandy planet have begun to wear a little thin on some fans. But, seeing the Podracing track and The Mandalorian piloting a N1 Starfighter should be enough to make even the most cynical viewer crack a smile. The prequel trilogy details in these shows always have a way of feeling totally at home. Amy Sedaris barking at Pit Droids was one great understated detail from The Mandalorian. There’s probably more of that to come.

no bc they really went there and made THIS PARALLEL. DIN FLYING THROUGH BEGGAR’S CANYON (WITH THE CINEMATOGRAPHY NODS TOWARDS THE POD RACE IN TPM) IN A FREAKING NABOO STARFIGHTER. THIS EPISODE SAID PREQUEL RIGHTS AS IT SHOULD pic.twitter.com/RY8EYkkBqi — Memerman | ⌖ missing tbb so much (@_thememerman_) January 26, 2022

In a big interview with The Hollywood Reporter, both director Robert Rodriguez and Star Wars braintrust member Dave Filoni talked about these kind of entry points for fans. It seems like weaving all of the saga together was a big point of emphasis headed into Boba Fett.

“Boba gives us a direct connection to the Star Wars saga since he was involved in that story,” Filoni admitted. “This creates a nice crossover point for both classic characters and new characters. Much of The Mandalorian was new, or had not been seen onscreen. Through Boba Fett, we can weave some of those characters and tales together using a character we know but don’t know a lot about.”

He continued, “Tem brings the intensity and sense of weathered experience that a well-traveled bounty hunter needs while maintaining a sense of fun and adventure. He had more dialogue than Fett has ever had to deliver, but it’s also a very physical role, and Tem was there for it, training and enduring a lot of action.”

