The Mandalorian Report Hints at Season 3 Release Window on Disney+

A possible time frame for the Season 3 release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has been revealed, with the popular Disney+ series leaning towards a late 2022 premiere. While fans have waited for Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, to continue their adventures, the duo made surprise appearances in The Book of Boba Fett. The Mandalorian has essentially taken over Episodes 5 and 6 of Book of Boba Fett, continuing the storyline from the Season 2 finale and sending Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen to the background. Now, a new report gives an insight as to when The Mandalorian Season 3 will return.

When TVLine was asked by a reader when The Mandalorian might be back for Season 3, the site responded, “It is a safe bet that Season 3 will premiere this year, probably around Life Day Christmastime.” This lines up with previous reports that the first Disney+ Star Wars series would be pushed back to late 2022. The delay is thought to be related to Pedro Pascal’s commitment to HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us video game, and The Book of Boba Fett sliding into the early 2022 premiere window.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During an appearance at Steel City Con in August 2021, Carl Weathers confirmed he’ll be back to star in and direct episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3, while also stating when production was expected to begin. “We’re gonna start a new season of The Mandalorian, within the next month,” the Greef Karga actor confirmed. “Yeah. And I get to be in front of camera again, and I get to direct again.”

Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett was appropriately titled “Return of the Mandalorian.” Mando reunited with the Armorer and learned new information on the Darksaber. He also got the Armorer to forge new Beskar armor for Grogu, who is in the care of Luke Skywalker to begin his Jedi training. When Mando travels to hand-deliver Grogu’s armor, he’s greeted by R2-D2 and Ahsoka Tano, with the latter convincing Mando that it isn’t a good idea to see Grogu again. Mando decides to leave the armor for Grogu, and Luke makes Grogu choose between continuing his Jedi training or returning to the Mandalorian.

Since Mando is going to team up with Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and Black Krrsantan in The Book of Boba Fett finale to defeat the Pyke Syndicate on Tatooine, that leaves the door open for Grogu’s decision to be revealed when The Mandalorian Season 3 debuts.

Would you be satisfied with Star Wars: The Mandalorian returning for Season 3 around Christmas 2022? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!