Ahsoka: Star Wars Fans Are Freaking Out About Live-Action Loth-Cat

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka, “Master and Apprentice” and “Toil and Trouble,” are now available to watch on Disney+, and they’re getting positive reviews from Star Wars fans. The show sees Rosario Dawson returning to the titular role after first bringing the beloved animated character to life in live-action in the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The first two episodes of Ahsoka also feature the live-action debuts of Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) in addition to other characters from Star Wars: Rebels. While fans are excited to see some of their favorites in live-action, the true star of Ahsoka has been the loth-cat. The cat-like creatures, which are native to Lothal, were a big part of Rebels. In Ahsoka, Sabine is keeping one as a pet.

In a recent interview with Empire, Bordizzo confirmed the loth-cat in Ahsoka is animatronic, not CGI. “That was my little buddy!” Bordizzo shared. “That cat, the complexity of the design… I mean, it has a real skeleton under there, because that’s how they control such intense facial expressions and everything.” Winstead, “It was real, it was there!”

You can check out some of the fan reactions to the live-action loth-cat below…

Where’s The Lie?

https://twitter.com/DarthDrea95/status/1694159711845908557?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Reasonable

https://twitter.com/otachis/status/1694234640700297508?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A Nice Reminder

https://twitter.com/ThisIsLeAnne/status/1694161097262010426?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Same

https://twitter.com/CatchingClassic/status/1694175613886636395?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Correct

https://twitter.com/laceygilleran/status/1694387488297496629?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Move Over, Skywalkers

https://twitter.com/leabex/status/1694173321141645680?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Adorable

https://twitter.com/djclulow/status/1694221276615934012?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Time To Rename The Show

https://twitter.com/Klazilla/status/1694323746998468714?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Longing Is Real

https://twitter.com/RaFe_Tano/status/1694178638265012378?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fair

https://twitter.com/Danudaine/status/1694218940762001442?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In Conclusion

https://twitter.com/DamonTweet/status/1694179521388236892?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

