Ahsoka: Star Wars Fans Are Celebrating David Tennant's Franchise Return
Between Ahsoka, Good Omens, and Doctor Who... 2023 is the year of David Tennant!
Last month, David Tennant returned to the role of Crowley in the second season of Good Omens, but that's not the only fan-favorite character the actor is playing again this year. Tennant will also be portraying The Doctor in upcoming episodes of Doctor Who, a role he first portrayed back in 2005. This week, Tennant surprised fans by returning to yet another role, Huyang the droid in Star Wars: Ahsoka. Tennant voiced the character in two episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars back in 2012, which earned him a Daytime Emmy for "Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program." Fans were thrilled to hear Tennant in Ahsoka this week, and now they can't stop celebrating his big year.
Before the SAG strike, Tennant spoke with ComicBook.com and revealed he was more surprised by his Good Omens return than his upcoming Doctor Who return.
"In some ways there's a precedent for returning to Doctor Who," Tennant explained. "People have done it over the 60 years of the show. I was probably quite surprised that it ended up being the type of return to Doctor Who that it is, but I can't talk too much about that clearly, because that's all still to come."
By comparison, he continues, "Good Omens was never a franchise, as it were. As you say, it was one story that had existed as this beloved novel for so many years. So I suppose it was a surprise that it might go somewhere else. It was not an option to do more. It was never a notion when we first talked about it, so it sort of crept up on us. So it was less of a surprise and more of a slightly slow dawning realization that actually we were going to get to go back and see what happened to Aziraphale and Crowley next. But then when we were back on set, it felt like the most natural thing. Like, of course, you weren't going to leave these characters alone. Of course, there were more stories to tell. And they seemed to lend themselves to it."
You can check out some tweets from excited David Tennant and Star Wars fans below...
It's Tennant's World
David Tennant’s having a banger year of returns as he’s back in Doctor Who, offers a romantic layer to Crowley in Good Omens S2, and reprises his Emmy winning voice role in live action as Huyang #Huyang #ahsoka pic.twitter.com/NXnvlnOoud— Orpheus Bloom (@OrpheusBloom) August 23, 2023
The Hype Is Real
I'm screaming 😱 David Tennant in #Ahsoka?!?! pic.twitter.com/B7uNzkI72v— It's Merkedes w/a K. (@SMerkedes) August 23, 2023
Seriously, Though
2023 really is the year of David Tennant….
and I’m all here for it 🙌🏻#DoctorWho #Ahsoka #GoodOmen2 #DavidTennant pic.twitter.com/nBTeXFO6dx— Jack | Nerd Den (@nerddenreal) August 24, 2023
We Love Him, Too
Huyang droid is voiced by David Tennant and I love him!#Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/bVSTGwYzsw— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) August 23, 2023
"Star Wars: Huyang" When?
Professor Huyang is going to be the star of this show. David Tennant never fails when it comes to any performance. #ahsoka pic.twitter.com/JkyMpnSLb6— Zach | Needless Star Wars Tweets (@AbstractJedii) August 24, 2023
Relatable
me the minute i recognized david tennant’s voice in #Ahsoka https://t.co/jlfckFvuMI— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) August 23, 2023
Doctor Who Is Back in November!
"Good Omens 2" may be over, but there's still plenty of #DavidTennant content coming.#Ahsoka #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/EdVnDbANGY— Charlie Rengel (@Charles_Rengel) August 24, 2023
King of Sass
Very minor early in the first episode of #Ahsoka spoilers, but I need to make sure everyone is fully aware that SASSY DAVID TENNANT DROID HUYANG is a key character. pic.twitter.com/04yjcqBFHD— Our Flag Means Death Frames (@ofmdframes) August 23, 2023
"Hot David Tennant Summer"
Between our #DoctorWho rewatch, #GoodOmens coverage and now the knowledge that he’s in way more of #Ahsoka than we thought, Hot David Tennant Summer is just going to ooze into Cool David Tennant Autumn as we barrel towards his #DoctorWho Anniversary return. pic.twitter.com/GzIDUBOUDb— Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) August 19, 2023
Can't Argue That
David Tennant playing a witty droid is honestly my favorite part of Ahsoka so far pic.twitter.com/tdQFEOlr6y— Blake 🪑 (@fsfblake) August 23, 2023
Great Idea
Put David Tennant in every fantastical cinematic universe. PLEASE. #Ahsoka #Huyang #DrWho pic.twitter.com/wFqhSyJLf3— New Rockstars (@NewRockstars) August 24, 2023
In Conclusion
Give me David Tennant in everything always forever #Huyang #Ahsoka— tan¡a (@tahneeah) August 23, 2023
What did you think of the first two episodes of Ahsoka? Tell us in the comments!