Ahsoka: Star Wars Fans Are Celebrating David Tennant's Franchise Return

Last month, David Tennant returned to the role of Crowley in the second season of Good Omens, but that's not the only fan-favorite character the actor is playing again this year. Tennant will also be portraying The Doctor in upcoming episodes of Doctor Who, a role he first portrayed back in 2005. This week, Tennant surprised fans by returning to yet another role, Huyang the droid in Star Wars: Ahsoka. Tennant voiced the character in two episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars back in 2012, which earned him a Daytime Emmy for "Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program." Fans were thrilled to hear Tennant in Ahsoka this week, and now they can't stop celebrating his big year.

Before the SAG strike, Tennant spoke with ComicBook.com and revealed he was more surprised by his Good Omens return than his upcoming Doctor Who return.

"In some ways there's a precedent for returning to Doctor Who," Tennant explained. "People have done it over the 60 years of the show. I was probably quite surprised that it ended up being the type of return to Doctor Who that it is, but I can't talk too much about that clearly, because that's all still to come."

By comparison, he continues, "Good Omens was never a franchise, as it were. As you say, it was one story that had existed as this beloved novel for so many years. So I suppose it was a surprise that it might go somewhere else. It was not an option to do more. It was never a notion when we first talked about it, so it sort of crept up on us. So it was less of a surprise and more of a slightly slow dawning realization that actually we were going to get to go back and see what happened to Aziraphale and Crowley next. But then when we were back on set, it felt like the most natural thing. Like, of course, you weren't going to leave these characters alone. Of course, there were more stories to tell. And they seemed to lend themselves to it."

