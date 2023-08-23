Ahsoka: Star Wars Fans Are Celebrating Show’s Focus on Women

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka are finally here, and there’s plenty to love about the new series. The show is being praised by critics and audiences alike, and currently has a 94% critics score and 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Star Wars fans have been taking to social media to praise the show, and discuss their favorite parts. Ahsoka has an impressive line-up of women, which includes Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), and Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto). In fact, Ahsoka marks the first time in live-action that fans have seen a lightsaber battle between two women. The show’s focus on female characters has thrilled many fans, who have taken to social media to praise the show’s inclusivity.

You can read a description of Ahsoka here: Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm’s creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

