Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Star Reveals What They Want in a Season 2

Heading into the release of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, fans were anticipating the project being a limited series, and in the year since it wrapped up, audiences have wondered if we could get more entries of the spinoff. While we don't yet know what the future holds for The Book of Boba Fett, Fennec Shand actor Ming-Na Wen recently revealed what she would hope to see in a potential sophomore season, such as how Boba Fett maintains control of his empire and delivering more high-octane action sequences. Stay tuned for details on the potential future of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

When asked by Collider about what Wen wants in a Season 2, the actor admitted, "He's this Lord now of Tatooine, and he is managing to have some control, but he was trying to do it one way, and I'm not sure how effective it was. He was trying to have a greater honor system, and I would love to see that he turns back to a bit more like what Boba Fett was in also being able to maintain justice, or accomplish what he needs to accomplish on Tatooine. And then, ultimately, just to have a lot of fun battle scenes."

While the first half of The Book of Boba Fett explained the bounty hunter's journey between the end of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and on his way to taking over the criminal empire of Tatooine, the back half served more as an ensemble experience, featuring Din Djarin, Ahsoka, and Grogu. Some audiences appreciated the crossover nature of the series, though some were disappointed that the narrative didn't focus solely on Fett.

With Fett marking his return in the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian, then Din Djarin appearing in The Book of Boba Fett, some audiences were anticipating more of Fett in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, yet he never appeared. Regular Star Wars director Robert Rodriguez recently teased he knows exactly what Fett is currently up to, though denied revealing those details.

"I can't say," Rodriguez clearly confirmed to io9 about when and where Fett will return. "I'm sworn to secrecy. I wish I could tell you. I know all the answers to what you're asking, but I can't say."

