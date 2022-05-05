James Gunn Shares Hilarious Star Wars Day Video Featuring Grogu and Baby Groot

✖

It wouldn't be Star Wars Day without a heartwarming team-up between undersized co-stars like Grogu and Baby Groot, all courtesy of James Gunn. Star Wars Day was semi-light when it came to new content, though fans did get a new trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, along with the launch of the Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett docuseries. Director James Gunn may not have dabbled in the Star Wars Universe just yet, but he has worked in the Marvel corner of the Disney empire. That's why it's fitting that Gunn brought Star Wars and Marvel together through an unlikely pairing.

James Gunn reshared a video from the Ministry of Truth Twitter account, featuring Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Grogu and Guardians of the Galaxy's Baby Groot. The short video begins with rap music playing in the background as Grogu waddles up to a bucket filled with alien eggs he loves to devour. When Grogu reaches his hand in to grab an egg, Baby Groot emerges from underneath them, sending the eggs flying into the air. With no eggs remaining to eat, Grogu and Baby Groot decide to hit a synchronized dance, waving their arms in the air from side to side.

While Star Wars Day didn't deliver a trailer for the third season of The Mandalorian, fans have been able to keep up with Mando and Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett. Season 2 of The Mandalorian ended with a young Luke Skywalker rescuing Mando and Grogu/Baby Yoda from Moff Gideon. Mando spent the first two seasons trying to reunite Grogu with the Jedi Order. He was able to connect with Dawson's Ahsoka, but she had her own mission to attend to, which will be explored in a spinoff series on Disney+. Mando, Ahsoka, and Luke Skywalker also guest-starred in The Book of Boba Fett, where Grogu was given the option of either becoming Luke's first student at his new Jedi Temple, or reuniting with the Mandalorian. Grogu ended up choosing Mando, and they helped Boba Fett defend his territory from the Pyke Syndicate.

As for Groot, he's no longer in his baby form, and will next be seen later this year in the Disney+ original movie Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. "Yes, release this holiday season," Gunn previously confirmed on Twitter. When asked about the runtime, the director replied, "It's not done yet so I don't know."

Let us know your thoughts on Grogu and Baby Groot's dance moves in the comments!