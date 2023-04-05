Jon Stewart Becomes Obi-Wan Kenobi for Daily Show Return

The Daily Show first debuted in 1996 and it's had a few different hosts over the years, including Jon Stewart who took over the job in 1999 and remained in charge until Trevor Noah stepped in in 2015. As of last year, the program is now hosted by various gusts hosts including Wanda Sykes, Leslie Jones, Hasan Minhaj, Sarah Silverman, John Leguizamo, Kal Penn, and more. This week's episode was hosted by comedian Roy Wood Jr. who received a visit from the Ghost of Daily Show Past. Stewart showed up to talk about Donald Trump's arraignment while dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"For the sake of this country, I hope Donald Trump gets a swift trial. But that doesn't mean he should get to use the TSA pre-check," Wood said in the segment while explaining that despite being charged with 34 felony counts, Trump didn't have to go through many of the normal steps accused felons face, including getting a mug shot. "But here's the good news: The New York investigation is just one of many into the former president. So we'll have plenty of other opportunities to get him arrested correctly."

Wood went on to joke that while his commentary on Trump's arraignment was good, he's not sure "if it's good enough to go viral." The comedian explained, "There's a lot of pressures as guest host. You gotta be funny, you gotta be satirical, you gotta be powerful, you gotta go viral. And I don't know what to do, I wish I had somebody that I could talk to about this stuff..." That's when Stewart showed up dressed as the iconic Star Wars character.

"Roy. Roy," Stewart's voice said, "Use the force, Roy." Stewart then appeared and was asked by Wood Jr. why he was dressed as the Jedi. "I like to be comfortable," Stewart joked. While Stewart wanted to talk about Trump, Wood Jr. was hung up on the Star Wars factor, and the two comedians ended up debating which Star Wars character they wanted to be. You can check out the full segment below:

How Did Trevor Noah Say Goodbye To The Daily Show?

During his last episode as host of The Daily Show, Noah shared what he learned during his time on the series.

"Then I look at this now and I don't take it for granted ever. Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something I'm doing is always appreciated because I know the empty seat that sits behind it," he continued. "Thank you to people who watch, the people who share the clips, everyone who's had an opinion, everyone who's been kind enough and gracious enough, even if it's a critique."

"I've often been credited with having these grand ideas," Noah added when thinking about his family. "Who do you think teaches me, who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me. From my mom, my gran, my aunts, all these black women in my life but then in America as well."

"I always tell people if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women," the host continued. "Because unlike everybody else Black women can't afford to fuck around and find out. Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad."

