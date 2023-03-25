The Daily Show Reveals Next Guest Hosts After Trevor Noah's Exit

Trevor Noah departed The Daily Show last year after a seven-year stint on the Comedy Central staple and after a variety of celebrity guests have filled in, it's now the correspondents' turn. On Friday, Comedy Central announced that several of the series' correspondents will have a chance to host the program over the next several weeks beginning on April 3rd and running through May 8th (via Variety)

According to the announcement, Roy Wood Jr. will kick things off during the week of April 3rd, followed by Jordan Klepper during the week of April 17th. After that, it will be Desi Lydic for the week of April 24th, Dulce Sloan for the week of May 1st, and Michael Kosta the week of May 8th. Correspondents Ronny Chieng and Lewis Black have not yet been assigned weeks for hosting duties to date.

What Noah Learned Hosting The Daily Show

During "his last episode as host of The Daily Show, Noah shared what he learned during his time on the iconic series.

"Then I look at this now and I don't take it for granted ever. Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something I'm doing is always appreciated because I know the empty seat that sits behind it," he continued. "Thank you to people who watch, the people who share the clips, everyone who's had an opinion, everyone who's been kind enough and gracious enough, even if it's a critique."

"I've often been credited with having these grand ideas," Noah added when thinking about his family. "Who do you think teaches me, who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me. From my mom, my gran, my aunts, all these black women in my life but then in America as well."

"I always tell people if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women," the host continued. "Because unlike everybody else Black women can't afford to fuck around and find out. Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad."

