Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor Unexpectedly Reprised His Star Wars Role This Week

Last year, Star Wars prequel fans were given the ultimate treat when Ewan McGregor returned to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for the first time in 17 years. Obi-Wan Kenobi featured a few familiar faces, including Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader who is also expected to appear as Vader in Star Wars: Ahsoka. As for McGregor, it's unclear if he'll be playing the fan-favorite Jedi again in an official capacity, but he did don the robe this week during a Comic Relief sketch, which aired on the BBC in the United Kingdom.

McGregor took part in a star-studded parody of Peacock's The Traitors. The "contestants" included The Great British Bake Off's Mary Berry as well as Alison Hammond, who will soon be replacing Matt Lucas on The Great British Bake Off. It also featured Stephen Merchant (Logan), Danny Dyer (EastEnders), Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous), and two real contestants from the first season of The Traitors. In the sketch, McGregor speaks about the dangers of the Dark Side and Merchant accuses him of being there only through a green screen. McGregor tells Merchant to "pipe down" since "it's been a while" and he's "just trying to stay in character." The beloved Star Wars actor also gets in some good puns along the way. You can check out most of the sketch below:

"Remember, when it comes to the traitor, there can only be one."



Will Ewan McGregor Play Obi-Wan Kenobi Again?

Despite Obi-Wan Kenobi being billed as a one-season limited series, McGregor is hopeful he might return to the character. "I was so happy to do it again, and so happy to work with Hayden again," McGregor said during a virtual conversation on the Disney Studios Awards website. "I hope we get the chance to do it again."

"In the old days, I would joke about, 'There must be a good story to tell between Episode III and VI.' But, it's true. I always felt that there was," McGregor said. "I feel like [series director] Deborah Chow found it and absolutely nailed it ... just found the story that we wanted to see between the last one that we did and first that was done in [1977]."

Who Starred in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

In addition to McGregor and Christensen, Obi-Wan Kenobi saw the return of Uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton) and Aunt Beru (Bonnie Piesse). In his mission to protect a young princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) from the Empire, Obi-Wan encountered such characters as the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend), the Fifth Brother (Sung Kang), the Third Sister (Moses Ingram), con man Haja Estree (Kumail Nanjiani), and the Jedi-smuggling Tala Durit (Indira Varma).

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+.