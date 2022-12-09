Watch Trevor Noah's Tearful Daily Show Goodbye

Trevor Noah said a tearful goodbye to The Daily Show's live audience on Thursday's show. Clearly, the comedian was emotional after a seven-year stint on the Comedy Central staple. When he was announced as the successor to Jon Stewart, there was some audience hesitancy to give themselves over to Noah. Over time, the host proved more than capable to tackle the issues of the day while making viewers laugh. Earlier this year, he absolutely shocked the audience by announcing his intention to step down at the end of this year during a live show. What has followed has been an outpouring of love from celebrities and everyday fans alike whenever a new person sits down at the desk.

Now someone else will occupy the chair starting with a slew of celebrity guests as the show tries to find someone else to take up permanent hosting duties. But, Noah had a couple of closing remarks that left everyone in attendance a bit weepy. Check out what he said down below. "I'm grateful to you, every single one of you. I remember when we started the show, we couldn't get enough people to fill an audience," the host said.

What Noah Learned Hosting The Daily Show

"Then I look at this now and I don't take it for granted ever. Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something I'm doing is always appreciated because I know the empty seat that sits behind it," he continued. "Thank you to people who watch, the people who share the clips, everyone who's had an opinion, everyone who's been kind enough and gracious enough, even if it's a critique."

"I've often been credited with having these grand ideas," Noah added when thinking about his family. "Who do you think teaches me, who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me. From my mom, my gran, my aunts, all these black women in my life but then in America as well."

"I always tell people if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women," the host continued. "Because unlike everybody else Black women can't afford to fuck around and find out. Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad."

Did you see his last time hosting? Did you like the speech? Let us know down below in the comments!