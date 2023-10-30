LEGO Star Wars Jedi Training on Dagobah Set Is 36% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We've seen a lot of great deals on Star Wars LEGO sets lately, and today we have another one to add to the list – several in fact. It starts with the 75330 Training on Dagobah set, which includes 1000 pieces and features a design based on the swamp scene in The Empire Strikes back when Yoda begins Luke Skywalker's Jedi training. In addition to Yoda and Luke minifigures, there's R2-D2, Yoda's hut, and Luke's submerged X-Wing. The base features Yoda's quote "Do. Or do not. There is no try."

At the time of writing, you can order the Training at Dagobah set here on Amazon, and here at Walmart for $57.59, or 36% off list. We don't expect the deal to last long, so grab it while you can. While you're at it, make sure to check out additional, standout LEGO Star Wars deals below.

LEGO Star Wars 75363 The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter Microfighter ($11.99 – 25% off) – Order on Amazon: Includes a minifigure of Mando with a blaster pistol and jetpack along with a Grogu LEGO figure. Both figures can sit in the ship and go on adventures together. There are also two stud shooters in case anything needs blasting.

LEGO 75344 Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship Microfighter ($6.99 / 30% off – 85 pieces) – See on Amazon: Features an opening cockpit with space for a minifigure (Boba Fett is included), 2 flick shooters, and adjustable wings for flight and landing.

75366 LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar ($35.99 – 20% off) – Order on Amazon: (Includes 15 mini builds:

10 mini build vehicles – The Justifier, The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter, a turbo tank, STAP speeder, AAT, Imperial Shuttle, AT-ST, speeder bike, Imperial Star Destroyer and Ewok glider

5 other mini builds – Clone Command Center, Ewok village, Endor bunker, Endor shield protector and Emperor's throne

Also includes 8 LEGO Star Wars characters: an Ewok and a Pit Droid in holiday outfits, a Gonk Droid dressed as a reindeer, Omega with a sled, a 212th Clone Trooper, B-1 Battle Droid and Princess Leia