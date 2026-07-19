49 Years Later, No Star Wars Movie Has Ever Broken A New Hope’s Biggest Record (& Never Will)

It’s difficult to imagine now, but there was a time when the original Star Wars wasn’t a guaranteed box office draw. As George Lucas shopped his space opera around Hollywood, studios weren’t entirely sure what to make of the film, doubtful the project would be worth the investment. Like many studio executives, 20th Century Fox’s Alan Ladd Jr. didn’t fully understand the movie Lucas wanted to make, but he believed in Lucas’ talent as a filmmaker, so he rolled the dice on Star Wars. It was a gamble that paid off in spades; Star Wars became a pop culture phenomenon, shattering box office records and spawning an iconic franchise that’s still going today, nearly five decades later.

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Unadjusted for inflation (plus multiple re-releases), the film now known as A New Hope has grossed $460.9 million domestically and $775.3 million worldwide. Those figures will go up next year when Star Wars returns to the big screen to celebrate its 50th anniversary. In a vacuum, these numbers are obviously quite impressive ($460.9 million would have been enough to be the highest-grossing movie domestically last year), but there’s a stat that puts how impressive this box office run was into perspective — especially when you adjust for inflation.

A New Hope Set a Star Wars Record That Will Never Be Broken

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

According to information collected by Finance Buzz, adjusted for inflation, A New Hope has grossed over $2 billion at the box office against a production budget of roughly $80 million. That’s a whopping $1.920 billion in profit, or 2,400% of the budget. That is by far the most for any Star Wars movie that’s been released. The next closest is The Empire Strikes Back, which had a profit margin that was 1,008% of the budget. To see how A New Hope compares to the other movies, check out the table below. It does not include data from The Mandalorian and Grogu, but seeing as that film has made $340.5 million as of this writing against a budget of around $165 million, it wouldn’t come anywhere close to A New Hope‘s mark:

Movie Profit Margin (% of Budget) A New Hope 2,400% The Empire Strikes Back 1,008% Return of the Jedi 762% The Phantom Menace 308% Attack of the Clones 170% Revenge of the Sith 255% The Force Awakens 282% Rogue One 167% The Last Jedi 96% Solo -22% The Rise of Skywalker 87%

They say records are meant to be broken, but it’s virtually impossible to see a realistic scenario where this New Hope mark falls. Notably, Finance Buzz‘s box office figures are only for the domestic box office. Yes, adjusted for 2026 money, A New Hope earned over $2 billion just in the United States. No movie is ever going to come anywhere close to that. Unadjusted for inflation, the highest-grossing movie of all time is (coincidentally) Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which brought in $936.6 million domestically. No other film in history has even made $900 million in the States, not even Avengers: Endgame. With how much moviegoing habits have changed and the low likelihood of ever having such a widely anticipated movie event on the level of The Force Awakens again, the odds of something earning more than $936.6 million domestically are essentially nonexistent.

There’s also the fact that it’s highly unlikely a new Star Wars movie costs $80 million or less to produce. The Mandalorian and Grogu was the least expensive film of the Disney era at $165 million. Due to the logistics of Star Wars productions, including extensive visual effects and action set pieces, it’s hard to see a new movie coming in much below that. The budget for Star Wars: Starfighter hasn’t been reported yet, but it’s safe to assume it’ll be in roughly the same ballpark as The Mandalorian and Grogu. In all probability, $100 million is likely the baseline for a Star Wars movie. The lower the budget, the greater a chance there is for a higher profit margin (which is why James Cameron is interested in finding ways to make Avatar films more efficiently). Even if a modern movie could gross $2 billion domestically, it wouldn’t cost less than $80 million to make, meaning A New Hope‘s record would continue to stand the test of time.

All this illustrates just how massive a box office hit A New Hope was. The sequel trilogy was very financially successful, and yet only one installment had a profit margin that eclipsed 100% of the budget. The fact that A New Hope was able to surpass 2,000% shows just how massive a hit it was. There really isn’t a modern comp for the type of box office run it had, especially since budgets for high-concept genre films are higher these days. Seeing the astronomical numbers make it all the more strange that Hollywood almost passed on Star Wars entirely, but nobody could have seen this coming in the 1970s.

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