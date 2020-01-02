LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Battle Pack 75267 is Available Now

Given the enormous popularity of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian, it’s no surprise that the LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack 75267 would fly off the shelves. It’s sold out pretty much everywhere but, at the time of writing, you can still score one here at Walmart for $14.99 if you hurry. When it sells out there, keep tabs on additional retailers like Amazon and Best Buy for restocks. LEGO is also accepting backorders.

The LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack 75267 is a 102-piece set that includes four Mandalorian warrior minifigures with stud-shooting blasters, a defense fort, and a speeder bike with two stud-shooters. The Mandalorian figures are loosely based on the show, but match the vibe with colorful, battle-worn armor. The release is part of a wave of new Star Wars LEGO sets for 2020, most of which are available to order here on Amazon (listed as “New 2020” in title). This includes the wide release of the massive new Imperial Star Destroyer set.

From the official description:

“Limitless adventures await youngsters as they build their own army with this Mandalorian Battle Pack (75267)! This compact construction playset includes 4 LEGO® Star Wars™ Mandalorian warrior minifigures with stud-shooting blasters, a buildable defense fort and a Mandalorian speeder bike with 2 stud shooters to spark children’s imaginations. Another dimension! The printed building instructions that come with all LEGO sets are easy to follow, but interactive Instructions PLUS, available within the free LEGO Life app, add another dimension. Even younger kids can simply zoom in on, rotate and view the construction model as they build the real-life version. Awesome! Star Wars action in LEGO style!”

On a related note, a ton of new Pop figures from Star Wars: The Mandalorian launched earlier this week. This wave doesn’t include any new Baby Yoda Pops, but there are definitely some awesome figures in the wave.

Standard Pop figures in the new wave include a Heavy Infantry Mandalorian, a Deluxe Pop of the Mandalorian on Blurrg, Greef Karga, Q9-Zero, an Incinerator Stormtrooper, Offworld Jawa, Covert Mandalorian, a new version of The Mandalorian, The Armorer, and The Client. All of these figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for February.

As for the exclusive Pop figures in the wave, look for a two-pack Pop set of the Mandalorian and IG-1 at Barnes and Noble, a Death Watch Mandalorian gat GameStop, a Mandalorian with flame Pop at Target, a Trandoshan Thug at Walgreens, and a Mandalorian wearing Beskar armor at Amazon in the coming days / weeks. You can find previous releases in The Mandalorian Funko Pop lineup right here (including Baby Yoda).

