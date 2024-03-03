Mark Dodson, Star Wars and Germlins Voice Actor, Dies at 64

Mark Dodson, the actor known best for voicing Salacious Crumb in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, has passed away at age 64. Dodson's daughter, Ciara, confirmed to TMZ that the voice actor had arrived in Evansville, Indiana to attend Horror Con. He had checked into the hotel but suffered a "massive heart attack" while he was sleeping. She also shared that her father "never ceased making me proud" and that his legacy would live on through her and his grandchildren. Evansville Horror Con also issued a tribute to the actor on Facebook.

"We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Mark Dodson last night. Mark was not only a talented voice actor but also a cherished member of the horror community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans during this incredibly difficult time. We hope that you can take a moment out of your day to reflect on the joy and laughter that Mark brought into the world. His legacy will live on through his work. Rest in peace, Mark. You will be remembered and missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing you and experiencing your talent," the post read.

In addition to voicing Jabba the Hutt's beloved jester, Dodson was also known for voicing various gremlins in the original Gremlins in addition to Gremlins 2: The Bad Batch. The voice actor had over 50 credits to his name which included some fan-favorite franchises. His work included voicing zombies in Day of the Dead, lending his voice to Ewoks: The Battle For Endor, Darkwing Duck, Strek Trek Online, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and many other shows, films, and video games. He even reprised his role of Salacious Crumb in the game Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in 2022.

Dodson was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and celebrated his 64th birthday just last month.

Many people have taken to social media to honor Dodson today, including The Peter Mayhew Foundation. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we learn of the passing of Mark Dodson. Mark was genuine and funny and the characters he brought to life will always be as iconic as he was kind. Thank you for everything Mark, you are missed," they wrote on Twitter. You can view the post below:

Our thoughts go out to Dodson's family and friends at this difficult time.