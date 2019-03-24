Mark Hamill, Mark Ruffalo, and More Celebrate National Puppy Day

Happy National Puppy Day! March 23rd is a day to celebrate our favorite furry pals, so Twitter is filled with pictures of adorable doggos from people all around the world. From the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Mark Ruffalo to Star Wars’ Mark Hamill, the pup content is warming all sorts of hearts today. Even the official accounts for movies like John Wick and shows such as Star Trek are celebrating their four-legged friends.

According to the National Puppy Day website, the holiday was established in 2006 by Colleen Paige, a Celebrity Pet & Home Lifestyle Expert/Author who also started National Dog Day and National Cat Day. National Puppy Day is not only to “celebrate the magic and unconditional love that puppies bring to our lives,” but also a “day to help save orphaned puppies across the globe and educate the public about the horrors of puppy mills.” You can learn more on Paige’s website here.

While there is a serious side to the holiday, there is also the joy of getting to see puppy pictures online. Many fans are bummed that Chris Evans hasn’t posted about his dog, Dodger, so here’s a little reminder of the fact that Evans spent Valentine’s Day with his pup last month.

Evans may not have taken to Twitter today, but plenty of other folks have. Here are some of our favorite dog posts…

Pals Through the Years

I’m posting this because:

A-Everything gets a day & today it’s #NationalPuppyDay.

B-Someone actually took the time to make this photo collage.

C-In my life, the only ones consistently happy to see me have been dogs.

???? pic.twitter.com/HtOEScRCf6 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 23, 2019

Puny Pup

Happy #NationalPuppyDay from me and this little guy ? pic.twitter.com/91IZekVHVl — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 23, 2019

Snowy Sweetheart

Look through your camera roll, then find a picture of your dog.



Then post that photo here: https://t.co/IcwTMJTRGp #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/UEZsaKrQwa — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) March 23, 2019

Cosplay Champions

Unbearable Cuteness

Boogeyman’s Buddy

Today is very special to a certain Mr. Wick. #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/UdpOeLufis — John Wick (@JohnWickUK) March 23, 2019

Smallville’s Legacy

It’s #NationalPuppyDay!! For those who haven’t met her yet, here’s my little Shelby! And fun fact: her name actually is a subtle DC Comics reference. Bonus points to any that know! And also send me photos of you pups!! ??? pic.twitter.com/T7qdhvt95N — Jon Lee Brody (@JonLeeBrody) March 23, 2019

Love for Lucky

Gorgeous Gimlet

I know Craig my publicist thinks this is his puppers but Gimlet and I know better. Our love is undeniable ? #nationalpuppyday #adoptdontshop #rescuedog pic.twitter.com/3hxkDhWCao — Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) March 23, 2019

Captain’s Best Friend

And An Important Message

Happy #nationalpuppyday from me and this little guy. Puppies are amazing, they remind us to be present and happy. Unfortunately adult humans send their older pets to the shelter to be put… https://t.co/5ZlFhi6O0v — Ian Somerhalder (@iansomerhalder) March 23, 2019

