Mark Hamill Shares Awesome Luke Skywalker Cosplay from Star Wars Celebration

Star Wars Celebration is in full swing in Chicago, and much of the cast of the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was in attendance for the film’s big panel. One notable actor from the movie, Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), was unable to attend the event, but he’s still taking to Twitter to post some content from the con. Most recently, he shared a photo of an awesome cosplay, which shows Luke Skywalker as a Force ghost.

“Holy Shimmering Skywalker!!! Now THAT’s some top-notch #CleverCosplay.👍👻 #ForceGhostWithTheMost,” Hamill wrote.

Originally posted by @HamillShe, the cosplay photos have already garnered over 35,000 likes since yesterday. Many people commented on Hamill’s retweet, clearly obsessed with the costume idea.

“I love how creative the fans are,” @the_zabela wrote.

“I was definitely impressed by that one. So simple yet so effective,” @stevethefirst replied.

“I love that you reply to your fans and their dedications to you! So awesome,” @sassysnarkyone added.

Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but Hamill is still expected to return for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While the details of his return are being kept under wraps, most fans assume he’ll be back as a Force ghost, much like Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original trilogy.

While Hamill may not be in attendance at Star Wars Celebration, the Episode IX panel included J.J. Abrams, Kathleen Kennedy, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Naomi Ackie, and a surprise appearance by Ian McDiarmid.

There are also tons of other exciting guests you can see at the con, including Paul Bettany, Riz Ahmed, Forest Whitaker, Alan Tudyk, Hayden Christensen, Peter Mayhew, Freddie Prinze Jr., Jason Isaacs, Donald Faison, Bobby Moynihan, Ray Park, Katee Sackhoff, any many more. You can see the full list of guests here.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th, and Star Wars Celebration will continue in Chicago through April 15th.

