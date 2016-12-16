Massive Hasbro Star Wars I Am Your Father's Day Wave Launches Tomorrow

Hasbro held their "I am Your Father's Day" livestream earlier today, and what a Father's Day it will be for fans of their Black Series and Vintage Collection lineups. Over a dozen new figures from The Mandalorian, Rogue One, and the original trilogy are going up for pre-order starting tomorrow, June 10th, at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Let's break it down.

Below you'll find a list of Hasbro's new Star Wars releases broken down by category along with images in the gallery. Pre-orders for most of these items will be available in one place here at Entertainment Earth unless they are listed as an exclusive in the list. Note that pre-order links will be inactive until after the launch time, and will update as new information becomes available.

Star Wars: The Black Series Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary 6-inch Figures:

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Rogue One Figures:

Galen Erso Figure - Target Exclusive

Antoc Merrick Figure - Target Exclusive

Bodhi Rook Figure

Jyn Erso Figure

Captain Cassian Andor Figure

K-2SO Figure

Chirrut Îmwe Figure

Baze Malbus Figure

Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Figures:

