8 Ideas for New Star Wars Movies

The Star Wars franchise is coming to a major crossroads with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which will bring the nine-movie Skywalker Saga to an end. After that, there's a vague and uncertain road map for where the Star Wars franchise will head next. However, while Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and her team struggle with how to continue Star Wars in the future, the fandom is brimming with ideas — and we have a few good ones of our own!

Scroll below for our list of eight Ideas for new Star Wars movie

Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars fans have wanted a movie trilogy based on the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic video games since the games were released in the ’00s. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has already stated that the ideahas been discussed as a possibility but the latest Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clip has hinted that the video game mythology could be established in that film.

That’s because a scene of Kylo Ren tracking down Emperor Palpatine seems to include a Sith statue in tribute to Darth Malak, the villain of Knights of the Old Republic, and, if that’s the case, then an Old Republic movie is now a must.

The Outer Rim

The Outer Rim has always been Star Wars region of infinite possibility, as that frontier of space separates the known galaxy far, far away from the vast unknown regions beyond. The great thing about a movie set in the Outer Rim is that it would be equally full of potential. It could be whatever Lucasfilm wanted it to be — a little more Star Trek, a bit of the Wild West, none of it is off the table. Let’s let imagination run wild with this one!

Vader

Lucasfilm and Marvel Comics have been exploring the story of Darth Vader in between the events of the various chapters of the Skywalker Saga, delivering stories that have turned out to be way more interesting than many fans would’ve expected (especially Anakin’s first days adjusting to his new life as “Vader”), so let’s get that on screen as a spinoff movie!

The New Order

However Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker plays out, the end result will be that the galaxy is still without a fully-established and trained Jedi Order to help protect it. The story of how the Jedi are re-established (or how a new spinoff group takes shape) would be a great way to shape a new trilogy. It could bring back Daisy Ridley’s Rey as the new Jedi master teaching a new generation — or start sometime after Rey, when The New Order is struggling to find its footing — and, of course, deal with the inevitable resurgence of the Dark Side.

The First Jedi

The other side of the coin from depicting the establishment of a new Jedi Order after The Rise of Skywalker is depicting the story of how the first Jedi listened to the will of the Force, to become a protector who could change the fate fo the galaxy. If it worked for the Planet of the Apes franchise (arguably a much bigger risk), it will work for Star Wars.

Nexus

Star Wars Rebels established the “World Between Worlds,” which acts as a nexus between all points of time and space in the Star Wars universe. It was a place that Darth Sidious sought to enter and control, and a place where some fans think pivotal characters Ezra Bridger and his nemesis Grand Admiral Thrawn could have both found themselves in following the events of the Rebels finale.

If Star Wars wants its own Avengers: Endgame-type movie, where we could visit the past, present, and future of the Star Wars universe in a heady sci-fi tale (not to mention give Thrawn and Ezra a live-action adaptation), this could be the way to do it. It would also be a good place to further explore the Father, Son, and Daughter, and all their Force mythology.

Rise of Mandalore

Now that Star Wars: The Mandalorian has turned the planet Mandalore into a mainstream name, the Star Wars franchise could further capitalize on that success by educating fans more on what the actual Mandalorian history and culture is all about.

That story involves the Outer Rim territories and the Mandalorian’s long war with the Jedi during the time of the Old Republic. Exploring the story of how the Mandalorians developed armor and weaponry to defeat the Jedi and earn independence as the most feared warriors in the galaxy seems like a natural progression for the franchise.

Young Yoda

Baby Yoda is basically the best thing to come out of 2019, and Star Wars doesn’t have a better mascot at the moment. Fans have long been asking to see a story of how a younger Yoda earned his reputation as the warrior and Jedi Master we know him as; so whether the movie features the original Yoda on a pivotal mission in his younger years or establishes a larger role for “Baby Yoda” in the franchise, we’re good with it either way!

