New Star Wars Series Awarded Nearly $21 Million in Tax Credits

The upcoming live-action Star Wars series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is about to get a pretty significant tax incentive. On Monday, California's Film Office announced seven television series that have been selected to receive tax incentives for filming in the state, with Skeleton Crew being among them. The series — and the production company behind it, Disney Lucasfilm, will get a total of $20.9 million in tax credits, of the total $90.8 million the state is giving out. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Skeleton Crew in particular is forecast to spend the most of the seven series, with nearly $136 million in expenditures for its first season.

Other shows among the list include Netflix's The Resident, Warner Bros. Discovery's My Glory and Presumed Innocent, and HBO's The Sympathizer Future seasons of HBO Max's Rap Sh!t and Peacock's Killing It will also be part of the deal, after relocating their production from other states.

"Increased investment in our tax credit program strengthens California's ability to compete and continue building on our status as the world's media production capital," California Film Commission Executive Director Colleen Bell said in a statement. "We are, once again, welcoming new TV series into the program, which creates jobs and economic opportunity here in the Golden State."

Skeleton Crew will follow a ragtag group of lost kids trying to find their way home. It will be directed by Spider-Man: No Way Home's Jon Watts, and will star Jude Law in a significant, but mysterious role.

"Jon Watts came to me, very much wanting to do a sort of Goonies in Star Wars," Kennedy exclusively told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year. "Needless to say, I'm going to say yes. And so it's just evolved out of that kind of enthusiasm in wanting to tell stories in this space."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is expected to premiere on Disney+ at a later date.

