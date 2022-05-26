Star Wars: Jon Watts Series Gets Official Title, Jude Law Joins Casting

✖

Star Wars Celebration 2022 is in full effect and we've been getting a bunch of goodies from Lucasfilm's lineup of Disney+ projects. Earlier during the panel the studio revealed looks at Andor, Willow, The Mandalorian season three, and now we know what Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts mystery project will be titled. Watts and Chris Ford took the stage to reveal some cool concept art from the series that featured four kids next to a starship and that the series will be titled Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. The pair then revealed that Jude Law has been cast in a key role in the series.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will take place during the same timeline as The Mandalorian and will be about a group of ten year old kids who get lost in the Star Wars universe. You would think that from the sounds of the plot that the series would be a kids show, but, Watts says not too fast. Even though the series is about kids, it isn't a kids show. The director adds "It stars four kids, but it's not a kids show." You can check out the concept art for the series below!

Jon Watts’ untitled ‘STAR WARS’ series will follow a group of kids, about 10 years old but “it’s not a kids show.”



The next Star Wars series that will hit Disney+ will be Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series will see the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as Obi-Wan and Darth Vader, respectively. Even though McGregor and Christensen have previously worked together on the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Christensen only played the Anakin Skywalker side of Darth Vader. McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi never came face to face with Darth Vader. Now, it seems that that changed on the set of the Disney+ series, and the experience left an impression on the actor.

"I've never met Darth Vader," McGregor told Total Film, which features the star as Kenobi on its latest cover. "I had rehearsed the scene with Vader, but not with the helmet on or anything like that. When we came to do the scene, when they shouted 'action', he had to come from behind me. I turned around, and fucking Darth Vader was coming at me. It was like I was six again. I'd never acted into Vader's helmet. I'd never looked him in the eye."

"It scared the shit out of me," the Obi-Wan Kenobi actor added. "I'm not joking. It gave me a proper jolt of absolute fear. I was like, 'Oh my God, that's not acting. That's real. I'm really, truly frightened right now.' And the same thing would happen with the Stormtroopers. I'd worked with Clone troopers before, but so many of them were CGI. I never worked with Stormtroopers, and, again, I was like seven years old again. Because when you're actually faced with a Stormtrooper, with a blaster, it's like: 'Fucking hell.' It's like actual childhood memories of being scared. That's how deeply it's in us. I've acted for 30 years, and I've never been genuinely frightened when I'm acting frightened... But I had moments on this that were genuinely quite scary. It's so funny."

Lucasfilm and the streaming service describe the series as follows: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire." Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere May 27th, 2022 on Disney+. The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie.



