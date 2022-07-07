Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Reportedly Begins Filming





Skeleton Crew – the new Star Wars TV series that no one saw coming – is reportedly already in production. Skeleton Crew was first announced for Disney+ on Star Wars Day 2022 back in the spring; fans were shocked to learn that the series was even a thing; that Spider-Man Home Trilogy director Jon Watts will be shaping it; and that Jude Law will be starring in it. The concept art from the series has been exciting for a lot of fans, as it shows four young characters from a galaxy far, far, away about to embark on some kind of Amblin-style space adventure.

According to Bespin Bulletin, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew started filming at the end of June – as was its expected production timeline. The series is reportedly filming at Manhattan Beach Studios, where The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett all filmed their seasons. Ahsoka is currently in production in that location, as well. Additional filming for Skeleton Crew is reportedly being planned at locations including Culver City and California State University in Dominguez Hills.

Jon Watts spoke about his plans for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, during Celebration, revealing that the series will be "a story about a group of kids, about 10 years old, from a tiny little planet who accidentally get lost in the Star Wars galaxy. And it's the story of their journey trying to find their way home... We liked the idea of using kids to give you a different perspective and see the galaxy through a different pair of eyes."

Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy spoke to ComicBook.com about Skeleton Crew during Celebration, adding that: "Jon Watts came to me, very much wanting to do a sort of Goonies in Star War. Needless to say, I'm going to say yes. And so it's just evolved out of that kind of enthusiasm in wanting to tell stories in this space."

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars seems to be branching its TV content toward a younger demographic – or at least families. In a moment where Stranger Things is helping Netflix dominate the TV zeitgeist, having a show with younger leads in the vein of those classic Amblin films like E.T. and Goonies, seems to be very necessary – and potentially rewarding – piece of the franchise universe puzzle. Star Trek has already ventured into that space with its TV Universe, adding the younger-themed animated series Star Trek: Prodigy last year. Prodigy is already set to set a second season.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is in production.