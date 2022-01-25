Star Wars The Vintage Collection Boba Fett (Morak) Figure Pre-Orders Launch Today

Disney / Lucasfilm’s Bonus Bounties weekly merch event continues alongside new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+. The big new addition this week appears to be Hasbro’s 3.75-inch Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Boba Fett (Morak) figure, which will be available to pre-order starting at 10am PST / 1pm EST today, January 25th here at Target priced at $20.99. Accessories for the Boba Fett (Morak) TVC figure include a jetpack, pistol, blaster, and removable helmet.

While you wait, make sure to check out some of the Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection releases from previous Bring Home the Bounty / Bonus Bounties reveals below. Note that Hasbro also revealed a Nerf LMTD Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett EE-3 Blaster last week. Details about that reveal can be found right here.

This Black Series figure of Boba Fett is based on the 1978 “Supertrooper” design from Joe Johnston, which was an early prototype for the Boba Fett armor in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. It was revealed as an Amazon exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $26.49 (currently out of stock, but it will likely return). Note that this figure is a repack of a Walgreens exclusive figure that was released in 2014. That version is also available here on Amazon for $44.99.

On a related note, a big wave of new Hasbro 6-inch Star Wars The Black Series figures went up for pre-order recently, many of which are based on the Disney+ Star Wars: The Mandalorian series and The Book of Boba Fett series on Disney+. There are also figures from A New Hope, Return of the Jedi, and Rogue One.

The Black Series wave includes 9 figures in all, with a mix of previously revealed figures like the Boba Fett (Tython) and Migs Mayfield (Morak), and new figures like Boba Fett (Throne Room) and Fennec Shand from The Book of Boba Fett. The full breakdown of figures can be found below along with pre-order links. You wont be charged until the pre-orders ship.

Vintage Collection:

Naturally, the Throne Room Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na-Wen) figures are especially interesting in this wave as they are the first Black Series offerings from The Book of Boba Fett series. Funko Pops based on the characters were released for Disney+ Day back in November.

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett is streaming on Disney+ now.