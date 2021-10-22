Pulse Con 2021: Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection Reveals and Pre-Orders

Hasbro’s Pulse Con 2021 event is underway, and it’s no surprise that Day 1 includes new figure and playset reveals in their Black Series and Vintage Collection lineups. Everything you need to know about the Star Wars releases can be found below. The full, updating list of Pulse Con pre-orders can be found here via our master list.​

Hasbro’s PulseCon 2021 Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection lineups are headlined by The Mandalorian Nevarro Cantina Playset, The Black Series Cobb Vanth, the FX Elite Leia Organa Lightsaber, and details on the upcoming Hasblab Rancor. Below you’ll find details on the pre-orders followed by a gallery of images with official descriptions.

Pre-orders for the following Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 Star Wars items will be available here at Entertainment Earth with free US shipping starting today October 22nd at 2pm PT/ 5pm ET unless otherwise indicated:

The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian Nevarro Cantina Playset

The Vintage Collection Attack of the Clones Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Vintage Collection Clone Wars Ahsoka Tano

The Vintage Collection Phantom Menace Padawan Anakin

The Vintage Collection Phantom Menace Mace Windu

The Vintage Collection Rebel Fleet Trooper 4-Pack – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive

The Black Series The Mandalorian and Grogu (Maldo Kreis) – Target Exclusive

The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian and Grogu (Maldo Kreis) – Walmart Exclusive

The Black Series The Mandalorian Cobb Vanth

The Black Series Migs Mayfield (Morak) – Pre-orders coming later this year

The Black Series Boba Fett (Tython) – Pre-orders coming later this year

FX Elite Leia Organa Lightsaber

Galaxy’s Edge First Order Mouse Droid, R5 Astromech Droid, General Hux, and AT AT Driver Pack – Disney Parks / shopDisney Exclusive (Coming later this year)

Galaxy’s Edge K-7R1, CB-23, Pit Droid, Babu Frik, Battle Droid Pack – Disney Parks / shopDisney Exclusive (Coming later this year)



Creature Pack Mynock, Porgs, Bogling and Monkey Lizards Pack – Disney Parks / shopDisney Exclusive (Coming later this year)



Haslab Rancor / Campaign period: October 22, 2021 – December 6, 2021 priced at $349.99 / Backers needed by December 6, 2021: 9,000



STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER

(HASBRO/Age 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $264.99/Available: Fall 2022): Combining advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired Lightsaber sound effects, the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LEIA ORGANA FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER is one of the most realistic Force FX Lightsabers yet. The real metal hilt features design and deco based on LEIA ORGANA’s iconic blue Lightsaber featured in the STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. This Lightsaber features entertainment-inspired sound effects, progressive ignition, blaster deflect effect, and the molten blade tip effect. Fans and collectors can proudly display this Lightsaber on the included stand, with or without the removable blade. Requires 3 1.5V AA batteries, not included.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU (MALDO KREIS) Figures

(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $36.99/Available: Spring 2022): Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU (MALDO KREIS) Figures inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+. STAR WARS fans can display these 6-inch scale fully articulated figures featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes 3 figures and 2 accessories.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH COBB VANTH Figure

(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $31.49/Available: Spring 2022): Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH COBB VANTH Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+. STAR WARS fans can display this 6-inch scale fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 4 accessories.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH MIGS MAYFELD (MORAK) Figure

(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Spring 2022): Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH MIGS MAYFELD (MORAK) Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+. STAR WARS fans can display this 6-inch scale fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BOBA FETT (TYTHON) Figure

(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Spring 2022): Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BOBA FETT (TYTHON) Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+. STAR WARS fans can display this 6-inch scale fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GALACTIC CREATURES TOY ACTION Figures

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with these premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GALACTIC CREATURES TOY ACTION Figures inspired by the characters MYNOCK, PORGS, BOGLINGS, and KOWAKIAN MONKEY LIZARDS. STAR WARS fans can display these 6-inch scale fully articulated figures featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes 6 figures.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH THE FIRST ORDER TOY ACTION Figures

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with these premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH THE FIRST ORDER TOY ACTION Figures including AT-AT DRIVER, R5 ASTROMECH DROID, MOUSE DROID, and GENERAL HUX. STAR WARS fans can display these 6-inch scale fully articulated figures featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes 4 figures and 2 accessories.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH DROID DEPOT TOY ACTION Figures

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with these premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH DROID DEPOT TOY ACTION Figures including K-7R1, CB-23, PIT DROID, BABU FRIK, and BATTLE DROID. STAR WARS fans can display these 6-inch scale fully articulated figures featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes 5 figures and 1 accessory.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH REBEL FLEET TROOPER PACK

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH REBEL FLEET TROOPER PACK (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $41.99/Available: Spring 2022): Fans and collectors alike can enjoy this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION3.75-INCH REBEL FLEET TROOPER PACK inspired by inspired by STAR WARS Entertainment. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring poseable heads, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco and Kenner-inspired branding, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes 4 figures and 6 accessories.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH NEVARRO CANTINA Playset

(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $52.99/Available: Spring 2022): Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH NEVARRO CANTINA Playset inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+. With realistic details, Kenner-inspired branding, and premium design the STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH NEVARRO CANTINA playset combines with additional NEVARRO CANTINA playsets to create a full scene, serving as a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Includes playset and figure.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ANAKIN SKYWALKER Figure



(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $13.99 /Available: Summer 2022): Fans and collectors alike can enjoy this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ANAKIN SKYWALKER Figure inspired by inspired by the character in STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE. For this release of the VC80 classic action figure, he has PhotoReal face deco. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring a poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco and Kenner-inspired branding, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 4 accessories.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH OBI-WAN KENOBI Figure

(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $13.99/Available: Summer 2022): Fans and collectors alike can enjoy this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH OBI-WAN KENOBI Figure inspired by inspired by the character in STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES. For this release of the VC31 classic action figure, he has PhotoReal face deco. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring a poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco and Kenner-inspired branding, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MACE WINDU Figure

(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $13.99/Available: Summer 2022): Fans and collectors alike can enjoy this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MACE WINDU Figure inspired by inspired by the character in STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES. For this release of the VC35 classic action figure, he has a PhotoReal face deco. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring a poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco and Kenner-inspired branding, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 4 accessories.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH AHSOKA Figure

(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $13.99 /Available: Summer 2022): Fans and collectors alike can enjoy this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH AHSOKA Figure inspired by inspired by the character in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS. For this release of the VC102 classic action figure, she has PhotoReal face deco. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring a poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco and Kenner-inspired branding, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 4 accessories.

STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES RANCOR HASLAB

(HASBRO/ Approx. Retail Price: $349.99)