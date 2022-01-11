Nerf LMTD Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett EE-3 Blaster Is up for Pre-Order

Nerf celebrated the debut of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+ with the release of the LMTD Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster. With The Book of Boba Fett now streaming, they have released a new model that’s based on the iconic EE-3 Carbine that’s featured in the show.

Like The Mandalorian Amban Phase-Pulse Nerf Blaster, the EE-3 is big – 30-inches long to be precise. Features include a light-up lens, electronic scope, and blaster sounds. It comes with 12 Nerf Elite Darts that can be loaded into three drums. To fire a dart, load a drum into the side of the blaster, prime, and pull the trigger. You can take a closer look at these features in the image gallery below.

If you are unfamiliar, Nerf’s LMTD line is focused on delivering high-end blasters based on iconic weapons from popular movies and video games. Naturally, these blasters don’t come cheap. The Boba Fett EE-3 Blaster is available to pre-order here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth for $109.99 with a release date set for March 2022. Both are offering free shipping. That price puts it between The Mandalorian Nerf blaster which is priced at $125.99 list and the Halo Needler Nerf blaster which is priced at $99.99.

On a related note, Hasbro recently launched a big wave of new Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection figures with several focused on The Book of Boba Fett. Hasbro / Nerf also kicked off 2022 with the New Year’s Day launch of Accu-Round blasters and the Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint RD-8. Details about those blaster releases can be found here.

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett is streaming on Disney+ now.

Nerf LMTD Boba Fett EE-3 Blaster

Nerf LMTD Boba Fett EE-3 Blaster #2

Nerf LMTD Boba Fett EE-3 Blaster #3

Nerf LMTD Boba Fett EE-3 Blaster #4

Nerf LMTD Boba Fett EE-3 Blaster #5

Nerf LMTD Boba Fett EE-3 Blaster #6

Nerf LMTD Boba Fett EE-3 Blaster #7