Obi Wan Kenobi: Could Star Wars: Fallen Order’s Cal Kestis Show up in the Show?

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s trailer has Star Wars fans excited for the upcoming Disney+ series – and as always, they’re loaded with speculation and theories about the series. With each new Star Wars live-action TV series, the key is timing. Obi-Wan Kenobi will be set ten years after the events of The Revenge of the Sith and during the dark era known as the “Reign of the Empire” in the new Star Wars Timeline. That only leaves a select lineup of major Star Wars characters that could make cameos in the series – but one fans are already buzzing about is young Jedi Knight Cal Kestis!

If you don’t know the name, Cal Kestis is the young protagonist of the popular canon video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. That game was set about five years after Revenge of the Sith and the fall of the Republic and chronicled how Cal goes from hiding in isolation to being drawn into a dangerous race against The Emperor’s Inquisitors, in order to recover a holocron containing the names of Force-sensitive children that could potentially be the next generation of Jedi – or the Empire’s next wave of dark side warriors. The game ended with Cal recovering and destroying the holocron (leaving fate to the Force), inspired to fight for light in the galaxy as a Jedi Knight, alongside his crew of allies aboard the ship the Mantis.

Obviously, Obi-Wan Kenobi is set in a time window that offers the chance to bring Cal Kestis into live-action without any pressing questions about his fate by the time of Star Wars: A New Hope – or his future in any sequel games to Jedi: Fallen Order. It’s also a boon that the game’s main characters are all played by actors (Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis, Debra Wilson as Cere, Daniel Roebuck as Greez) who are very much on the table as far as doing a live-action TV appearance. That barrier has already been broken by Katee Sackhoff, who voiced the animated version of Bo-Katan Kryze before playing her in live-action – the Jedi Fallen Order cast could easily carry the baton.

The trailer for Obi-Wan soft-confirms that the series will indeed have a ‘road trip’ element to it, as Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is pulled back into defending against the Empire and dark side, even as he’s inevitably pulled back into facing his former best friend Anakin Skywalker, as Darth Vader. If Obi-Wan needs a ride and/or a save from some fearsome Inquisitors (like Moses Ingram’s Third Sister), Cal Kestis is uniquely suited to help Obi-Wan with both!

Obi-Wan Kenobi will start streaming on Disney+ on May 25th.