Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cal Kestis Actor Reveals What He Wants From Sequel

According to various reports, a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is not only in the works, but it may be both revealed and released this year. These are just reports and rumors though. Officially, the sequel hasn’t been announced. If Cameron Monaghan, the actor behind protagonist Cal Kestis, gets his way, a sequel will be made and explore a darker, older side of Cal.

Speaking during a recent interview, Kestis made no mention of a sequel being in development, but he did talk about a hypothetical sequel and what he would like to see from it, noting he wants to see the character in “very different situations” and see “how he changes as he gets older.”

“It was an absolute privilege to be able to be a part of the canon Star Wars universe,” said Monaghan while speaking to CBR. “I think that Cal is a great addition to Star Wars, and I love how grounded Cal is and how his first story in Jedi: Fallen Order was an exploration of trauma and loss, and in many ways, getting over PTSD. I thought that was such an interesting aspect to bring into Star Wars. Going forward, I would very much like to see us continue to explore Cal, and also put him in very different situations, and see how he changes as he gets older, as he ages throughout a very dark period.”

Again, all of this is hypothetical, oficially. If I was a betting man, I’d bet we are about to see Cal in very different situations and watch him grow and change through a dark period.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. What do you want to see from a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and what do you want to see the writers take Cal Kestis take?