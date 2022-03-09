Obi-Wan and Ewan McGregor return to Tatooine in the first trailer for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. Premiering May 25th on Disney+, the latest Star Wars spinoff from The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett studio Lucasfilm promises the “rematch of the century” with McGregor’s prequel trilogy co-star Hayden Christensen. Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after the dramatic events of 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi (McGregor) faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen), turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Watch the first footage above.

Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian) directs all six episodes of the limited series from head writer Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts). A decade after the Jedi master went into hiding to watch over a young Luke Skywalker, the story starts on Tatooine before going off-planet on a “rollicking adventure,” McGregor said in a behind-the-scenes look.

“This is quite a dark time that we’re coming into with him,” Chow said of the era between Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope. “Just being a Jedi is not safe. There are Jedi hunters out there.” After the Great Jedi Purge ordered by Emperor Palpatine’s (Ian McDiarmid) Order 66 in Sith, Obi-Wan “has this one task left,” McGregor added, “which is to keep Luke safe.”

Before they meet for the final time aboard the Death Star, master and apprentice will have what Lucasfilm president and producer Kathleen Kennedy touted as “the rematch of the century.”

“We couldn’t tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without addressing Anakin or Vader,” Chow said, confirming audiences will “definitely see Obi-Wan and Darth Vader get into it again.”

Teased McGregor, who is physically reprising the role for the first time since Revenge of the Sith in 2005, “Having another swing at each other might be quite satisfying for everybody.”

The previously announced cast includes Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, reprising their Revenge of the Sith roles as Owen and Beru Lars, and Star Wars newcomers Kumail Nanjiani (Marvel’s Eternals), Sung Kang (the Fast & Furious franchise), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Indira Varma (Mission: Impossible 7), Rupert Friend (Homeland), Simone Kessell (Terra Nova), and Benny Safdie (Good Time).

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres May 25th on Disney+.

