Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer Has Fans Levitating

Obi-Wan finally has a trailer and fans are over the moon about the short clip. Ewan McGregor is back as the titular character and the emotions online are palpable. From the moments that fans heard the beginning of “Duel of the Fates” you knew there would be some tears shed. This is a brand new series with some untapped potential. Despite the fact that this saga has never been seen on screen before, it does feel like a bit like a reunion. It’s been highly publicized that Hayden Christensen is returning as Darth Vader. With pop culture on a full retread of the early Aughts, it’s only right that the biggest franchise from that moment in time gets another shot. You can check out some of the massive fan reaction for yourself down below.

“The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

“The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.”

Proper meltdown

My inner Obi-Wan fangirl self is having a meltdown over that trailer. — obisgirl (@_obisgirl) March 9, 2022

Comedy.

Inquisitor intrigue

Obi-Wan looks great….but I'm gonna have to get used to the look of the Inquisitors.



Adapting animation/gaming to live action is always tough — Matt Jarbo (@mjarbo) March 9, 2022

CLASSIC stuff right here

It’s all real life

Simply put

Obi-wan Kenobi trailer. That is all. — JC 🖤 (@ayeeeejc) March 9, 2022

Got to get ready

I guess I gotta find a way to dress up my Obi-Wan shirt for work now. — Jessica Schingle (@jesslschingle) March 9, 2022

CINEMATIC experience