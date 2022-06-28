Obi-Wan Kenobi Fan Edit Gives Us the Jar Jar Binks Reunion We've Been Waiting For





Obi-Wan Kenobi's Disney+ series gave Star Wars fans quite the finale, and the surprises came right up until the very end! (WARNING: Major SPOILERS Follow!) Obi-Wan's final scene saw Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) meet his former master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) as a Force ghost, while out in the deserts of Tatooine. However, in the age of digital effects, it's easy to transform one Force ghost into another – and that's exactly what one Star Wars fan has done!

Check out the ending of Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Jar Jar Cut:

I didn't know what else to do so I edited Jar Jar Binks into the end of Obi Wan Kenobi. pic.twitter.com/X3WeJIX6hy — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) June 28, 2022

Jar Jar Binks remains one of the most infamous creations in all of Star Wars. Jar Jar made his debut in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace in 1999. The comedic Gungan became an ally of Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi while they were trying to solve the dispute between the Trade Federation and the planet Naboo; afterward Jar Jar played a pivotal (infamous) role in the Clone Wars era.

As the Star Wars Prequels have done a 180° in public opinion, there has also been a whole new wave of fan opinion that hates how the Prequels treated Jar Jar. Fans are especially sensitive to how Geroge Lucas first used clear Caribbean culture touchstones to create Jar Jar (and Gungan culture as a whole); then Lucas threw Jar Jar completely under the bus, by making him the unwitting patsy that lobbied the Galactic Senate to turn its powers over to "Supreme Chancellor" Palpatine:

"It'sa clear desa separatists made a pact wesa desa federation du trade" Jar Jar proclaims to the senate in Attack of the Clones. "Senators, fellow felegates. In response to this direct threat to the republic, mesa propose that the senate give immediate emergency powers to the supreme chancellor."

As we know, that fatal mistake spelled the end of The Republic and the rise of The Empire – and left Jar Jar holding the blame-bag.

Jar Jar was actually a survivor of the Galactic Civil War according to Star Wars canon – but his story since the Fall of the Republic is largely unwritten. So while him appearing as a Force ghost is not canonically accurate, it does hit on the very real fact that Jar Jar is still something of an iconic figure in Star Wars, with a dedicated cult fanbase. Given Star Wars' current penchant for revisiting old characters, it's only fair that Jar Jar get his (re)turn.

