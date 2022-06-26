Star Wars: Taika Waititi Jokes He's Directing a Jar Jar Binks Movie

Thor: Love and Thunder recently held its World Premiere in Hollywood and gave the food in attendance a first look at Taika Waititi's newest work of art. The film will be the second Thor film the director has helmed, but from the looks of it it's going to be even wilder than Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi is set to move on from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to develop a new Star Wars film for Lucasfilm, with the story moving on from the characters we all know and love. While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the director was asked if he was going to ruin Star Wars, and he jokingly said that he's going to give fans a Jar Jar Binks movie.

"No, I'm not." Waititi said during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "Imagine if I was like 'yeah. I'm gonna give you the Jar Jar Binks story that everyone has been asking about.'"

The most recent Star Wars project to make its debut is Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. The series will be the first time Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprise their iconic Star Wars roles since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. McGregor's titular Jedi will take on Christensen's Darth Vader for what's technically the first time, and in a recent interview with Variety it seems that the star thought the encounter was terrifying.

"Yeah, I've never worked with Darth Vader before because he didn't exist," McGregor reveals. "At the very end of Episode III we see him sort of being born, I suppose, but I hadn't worked with him and I hadn't worked with Storm Troopers. We worked with Clone Troopers, but mainly they weren't there. They were put in afterwards. So it was kind of cool. I had all these flashbacks to being young… seeing Darth Vader coming at you is pretty terrifying. I don't care who you are! Even if you know it's Hayden [Christensen] in there. You know it's still quite scary seeing that face come at you."

Lucasfilm and the streaming service describe the series as follows: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire." The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie. All episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming exclusively on Disney+.

