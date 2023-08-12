One Star Wars: The Mandalorian Character's Costume Was Inspired by The Rocketeer

Lucasfilm is getting ready to release its next big series on Disney+ later this month with Ahsoka, and from everything we've seen in the trailers, it looks like it will be another epic installment in the Star Wars franchise. Even though the studio is already looking ahead, some people behind these series still talk about their past work. The Mandalorian Season 3 arrived and wrapped up earlier this year, with the production designer revealing that Disney's The Rocketeer inspired one character costume design.

Which The Mandalorian Character was Inspired by The Rocketeer?

The Mandalorian features many characters that have appeared in various mediums throughout the Star Wars universe. But one of the most talked about characters has to be the Armorer (Emily Swallow). As it turns out, the Armorer's costume was inspired by an iconic Disney film. According to Variety, the Armorer's outfit was inspired by Disney's The Rocketeer, and it kind of makes sense looking at it and knowing these details.

"Production designer Doug Chiang had suggested her outfit be inspired by Disney's 1991 film "The Rocketeer,'" the trade revealed. "So she worked with her painters to find a "beautiful bronze that wasn't quite the Rocketeer and not quite the Mandalorian," giving the Amorer a distinct look. She also reduced the size of the helmet, making it more proportionate."

Will The Mandalorian Return for Season 4?

There was a recent rumor that claimed The Mandalorian Season 4 would be turned into a movie with Dave Filoni attached to the helm before he did the film that was announced at Star Wars Celebration, and it has yet to be confirmed. With Disney+ and Lucasfilm not officially confirming that a fourth season of The Mandalorian is in the works, some recent teases from Rick Famuyiwa and some of the people behind-the-scenes have hinted that the series may already be in production.

"A lot of this stuff has to be thought through, built, conceived, and prepped ... That work takes time. That work has to get done ... Jon [Favreau] has written the scripts," Famuyiwa recently confirmed. "He's excited about continuing to tell stories in the world. When and how that happens, considering everything, we'll see... I felt like this season was a nice culmination, but I'm excited about Season 4. It's certainly coming, I just don't know exactly when."

What is The Mandalorian Season 3 About?

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the most recent Star Wars project to stream on Disney+. Lucasfilm describes the third season of The Mandalorian as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now. Stay tuned for more updates on the Star Wars franchise and the future of The Mandalorian as we learn it!

