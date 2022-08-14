The Mandalorian Season 4 May Be Happening Sooner Than Expected

By the time Star Wars: The Mandalorian finally returns next year, it will have been over two years since the second season came to an end. Fans were reunited with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu AKA Baby Yoda in The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year, but everyone is eager to see them back in action in their own series. The wait between the second and third seasons has been long, but there's a good chance there will be a smaller gap between the third and fourth seasons. The latest list of Production Weekly projects (via Inverse) shows that the fourth season of The Mandalorian is already in production.

The Star Wars series was included on the August 11th list of new productions and while that does not necessarily mean the main cast has begun filming, it does spell good news for the wait between seasons. While it's unlikely both the third and fourth seasons will drop in 2023, we have to believe it won't be another two years between releases.

Star Wars Celebration took place back in May and featured a panel dedicated to The Mandalorian. The event featured a surprise appearance from Pascal who teased what's to come in the upcoming third season.

"The hardest part is all of the creative ways journalists find to try and trick you, but I've gotten really good at it," the actor shared. "The easiest part of it is that I don't want anything to spoil anybody. I really, really don't. I'm a big mouth and I don't really keep any secrets. I want everything to be a surprise, and there are surprises coming in Season Three."

"It's been a dream come true," executive producer Jon Favreau added of the show's journey. "I wanted to really pare it down to a few characters a personal story set in that world...and also an opportunity to bring new people in who might not be up on the lore. This became an entry ramp. As we've introduced characters that existed before, thanks to the Disney+ streaming service, they could go and watch everything."

Jon Favreau also pointed out that Star Wars has always been a serialized story. "They pick up and leave off and I think those chaptered stories are very fun to write," he explained. "There's an adventurous spirit to how we write them...There's a tremendous amount of freedom as storytellers. It's the most fun I've ever had and it's a job I'm gonna keep doing for a while."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's third season is coming in February 2023. Stay tuned for more updates on Season 4.