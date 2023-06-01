Star Wars: The Mandalorian Director Offers Update on Season 4 Status

Lucasfilm and Disney+ have yet to confirm officially that a Season 4 of The Mandalorian was on the way, leaving Star Wars fans to wonder if it was a guarantee that these adventures were on the way, with director Rick Famuyiwa offering an update on the status of those episodes. The filmmaker confirmed that the creatives behind the project were assuredly working on a Season 4, seemingly solidifying that they were on the way even if Lucasfilm hadn't officially announced them, but even if the season is happening, the writers' strike will be causing some delays on their development.

"A lot of this stuff has to be thought through, built, conceived, and prepped ... That work takes time. That work has to get done ... Jon [Favreau] has written the scripts," Famuyiwa confirmed to Deadline. "He's excited about continuing to tell stories in the world. When and how that happens, considering everything, we'll see."

He added, "I felt like this season was a nice culmination, but I'm excited about Season 4. It's certainly coming, I just don't know exactly when."

With Season 2 of Star Wars: Andor having recently been in production, only for that production to shut down indefinitely in response to the writers' strike, for Season 4 of The Mandalorian to be in such early stages of development and go on hiatus isn't much of a surprise. While Lucasfilm and Disney likely had a tentative timeline in which they would like to release Andor, with no confirmed release date for Season 4 of The Mandalorian, the studio at least has some breathing room to not rush it.

In addition to the writers' strike, another possible complication regarding Season 4 of The Mandalorian would be the events of the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and the planned movie that Dave Filoni is developing that is meant to serve as a culmination of events that unfold during the New Republic. Understandably, Filoni's film isn't being developed in a bubble and he will be factoring in all narrative components of Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew, and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, but with production on movies and TV series having their differences, as well as Disney having different theatrical release dates they are targeting, there will be a number of behind-the-scenes factors at play when it comes to coordinating the entire future of the franchise.

Stay tuned for details on Season 4 of The Mandalorian.

Are you looking forward to a new season of the series? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!