Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Writer Teases Update About New Project Incoming

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian premieres later this month, and there are plenty of other Star Wars projects in the works to look forward to, including a new Disney+ series about Rogue One's Cassian Andor. The series is set to be run by Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One. It turns out, Gilroy isn't the only writer from the 2016 film still working in the franchise. Gary Whitta took to Twitter today to tease his own Star Wars-related announcement.

"Some news coming from a galaxy far, far away next week… stay tuned," Whitta posted. While there's a chance this could be related to the Cassian series, it's more likely this is about a new project. Especially considering the Rogue One prequel is expected to begin filming next month. You can check out Whitta's tweet below

Some news coming from a galaxy far, far away next week… stay tuned. — Scary Whitta (@garywhitta) September 30, 2020

Recently, Diego Luna admitted it was "hard" knowing his Star Wars role as the Rebel spy Captain in the spin-off would be short-lived, but the actor is excited to explore the background of his character, and he's not afraid to get his hands dirty.

"I’m not allowed to talk about it, which is great because I haven’t started. I’m just happy, I’m happy to be part of that universe," Luna told Variety. "Because I grew up watching those films and having the chance to explore the role in ten hours, or as many hours as we get, it’s gonna be great."

After Luna expressed disappointment Rogue One ended with Andor's death — preventing his return in future stories set during the Original Trilogy — the star shared gratitude for the opportunity to revisit the character in his own prequel series.

"When I saw the film the first time, I was so disappointed at the end. And not because of the film," he previously told SYFY. "My son said, 'But that's it, Dad. Right? That's it,' And I go, 'Well, yes. That's the thing about this film.' Even though I knew, and I understood, I think that's the moment where I really got it."

"I really realized that a character I loved, and a universe I couldn't care more about [was done]. But the tone of our film, it pays honor to, I believe, the best times of this universe," Luna continued. "And obviously, I say the best because it's when I was open and ready to receive that. Those [Star Wars] films left a very deep mark on me, as [the] audience, and as a filmmaker."

The untitled Rogue One prequel series is expected to premiere in 2021.