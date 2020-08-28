Star Wars: Rogue One Cassian Andor Series for Disney+ Reportedly Filming in November

✖

The DIsney+ series about Cassian Andor, the fan-favorite pilot from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, might be picking up again soon, for a planned shoot in the fall. That's according to Bespin Bulletin, who had already made a similar claim back in May but is now picking up on an anonymous claim that, if true, could suggest that their existing report was accurate. The short version: a Redditor claimed that their friend had been hired to work on a Star Wars project filming for eight months at Pinewood, roughly the same length of shoot that had been planned originally for the Andor project before it was delayed due to the pandemic.

On the one hand, it's a lot of speculation, and based on an anonymous report on Reddit. On the other hand, it's not uncommon for cast and crew hirings to be a key element in confirming existing rumors.

Here's what Bespin Bulletin has to say about it:

"Back in May, I exclusively reported that pre-production on the untitled Cassian Andor series was looking to restart in late July with the hopes of filming in the Fall. Fast forward a few months to August and we got confirmation that slowly pre-production had restarted.

"Today, a Redditor by the name of Chopper3 posted that a London based friend of his had been hired for a Star Wars project as a makeup artist, but had no idea what the project was, but that the person had been hired to start in November and work until July. With my sources telling me that Cassian is planning to film in the fall at Pinewood Studios, England I strongly believe this to be the case.

"The length of time for the shoot lines up, too. When casein was set to film in October 2019, back before production was delayed due to creative changes being made, ti was set to film until June 2020. 8 months. The person was apparently. Hired for an eight-month shoot, from November until July.

Another thing worth mentioning is back in March pre-production at Pinewood was well underway until the shutdown of production due to COVID-19. Pre-production still had three months to go before shooting that June. With the restart of pre-pro in late July, a November start is just over three months of pre-production, once again lining up with the Fall filming window I was exclusively reporting."

Little is yet known about the series, but if indeed the plan is to go into production in the fall, it seems likely more casting and other announcements will be on the way in the coming weeks.

