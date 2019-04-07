‘Saturday Night Live’ Cracks ‘Star Wars’ Joke During Weekend Update

A new episode of Saturday Night Live aired last night on NBC, including the usual “Weekend Update” segment with Colin Jost and Michael Che. This week’s topics of ridicule include Joe Biden’s response to accusations of inappropriate touching and the college admissions scandal involving Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. There was also a shot at Star Wars mixed in with those larger targets. Jost quipped, “A group of people in England are organizing a Star Wars–themed orgy, which is just an orgy where you find out the guy in the mask is actually your father.” Make of that what you will.

In December, Star Wars returns to theaters in Star Wars: Episode IX. The film is the end of the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. The film sees Star Wars: The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams return to direct following Rian Johnson’s work on Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Johnson. Johnson’s film proved divisive because he chose not to take dangling plot threads from The Force Awakens in their most obvious directions. Johnson has said that he’s okay with Abrams doing similar things with the story of The Last Jedi, and in fact, kind of hopes he does.

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with [Abrams] but I’ve actually really enjoyed sitting back waiting to get my popcorn opening day and see how the thing turns out. I cannot wait,” Johnson said at CinemaCon.”Like I said, I want to let go of all my expectations, I want to sit back, I want to be entertained. I want to be surprised. I want to be thrilled. I want him to do stuff that I wasn’t expecting him to do and just go along for the ride. For me, that’s why I go to the movies.”

Star Wars: Episode IX stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

Star Wars: Episode IX opens in theaters on December 20th. Other upcoming Star Wars projects include Johnson’s standalone trilogy of movies, a new film trilogy from Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff, and The Mandalorian TV series on Disney+.

