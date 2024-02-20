Star Wars Preview Shows Luke Skywalker Meeting a Forgotten Sith

Star Wars continues its deep-dive into the hears Luke Skywalker spent training as a Jedi between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Luke has been on a quest to learn more about the mysteries of the Kyber crystals as he seeks to forge his new lightsaber, after losing the duel with Darth Vader. Luke's quest has taken him inside the dark heart of a Sith Kyber crystal, where he's learned firsthand just how the Jedi's ancient enemy sacrifices their souls for the power of the dark side.

During a visit to a Sith Kyber crystal, Luke discovered an entire realm inside, where the "echo" of a mysterious Sith Lord resided. A big threat to the galaxy (the AI entity the scourge) distracted Luke from his mission, but the preview for Marvel Comics' Star Wars #43 reveals that his return to the crystal realm is a trap! And the soul of that mysterious Sith is looking to do more with Luke than a simple chat.

As stated, Star Wars has been putting considerable focus on filling in the story gaps about how Luke Skywalker went from being the inexperience Force user who faced Darth Vader in Empire Strikes Back, and the master Jedi who was wise enough to redeem his father by not fighting in Return of the Jedi. It's proven to be a much wider lane of creative opportunity than expected: Luke has not only gained new perspective and experience facing the Sith – he's also touched other realms of the Force, communed with Jedi from eras long past (The High Republic) and mastered his own life and mind since learning that Vader is Anakin, and losing his first fuel against the Sith Lord.

All in all, Luke's Jedi quest has helped to further establish him as the Jedi legend he ultimately becomes – it also does a subtle job of adding complexity to Luke's views and perspective on being a Jedi, which help make his future turn in the Sequel Trilogy feel more in line with the character.

A SITH IN THE MIND'S EYE! LUKE SKYWALKER is trapped deep behind enemy lines, hunted by a rogue SITH who sees the nascent JEDI KNIGHT as his chance at new ascendancy. How will Luke survive...and who will he be if he does? Written by: Charles Soule

Art by: Steven Cummings

Cover by: Stephen Segovia

Page Count: 28 Pages

Release Date: February 21, 2024

