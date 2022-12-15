Star Wars Actor Billie Lourd Announces Birth of Second Baby

Back in 2020, Billie Lourd surprised fans with the announcement of her first child, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell. Lourd is the daughter of Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher and she appeared in the Star Wars sequels as Lieutenant Connix. She's also known for working with Ryan Murphy on various projects, including multiple seasons of American Horror Story. Lourd married her partner, Austen Rydell, earlier this year, and revealed she was pregnant again in September. Today, she took to Instagram to announce the birth of her new daughter.

"1️⃣2️⃣✨1️⃣2️⃣✨2️⃣2️⃣ Introducing: Kingston's sister: ✨✨✨✨✨✨💖Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell 💖 ," Lourd wrote. Many of Lourd's friends and co-stars took to the comments to congratulate her. "Congratulations!!! ❤️❤️❤️," Cody Fern wrote. "I love her already ❤️❤️❤️," Leslie Grossman added. "♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️👏👏👏👏👏😍😍 Congratulations!!!!!!" Dana Silvers wrote. "So happy for you honey!" Sandra Bernhard replied. "CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!" Joonas Suotamo added. "Great name;). Congrats guys," Cheyenne Jackson wrote. "Eeeeeee ❤️❤️❤️" Lily Collins commented. You can view the post below:

What Has Billie Lourd Said About Carrie Fisher?

Lourd often posts sweet memories of her mom, including a pregnancy side-by-side last year in honor of Mother's Day. In an interview with the New Day podcast, Lourd opened up about the "brutal" experience of mourning her mother and grandmother as a young public figure.

"It was brutal. It was really, really brutal, and I still hesitate and stutter because it's really hard for me," Lourd explained. "Because everything I say gets turned into some headline that I didn't mean. There's this one where I said something, and it was like three months after she died. I didn't know what the f*ck I was talking about or who the f*ck I was or what was going on. And I said something like, 'Well, now that they're gone, I get to just be Billie.'"

"I meant what we were talking about earlier. It's like I got out of the shadow of them, but I didn't want to get out of this shadow. It sounded like I like wanted them to die, and that is absolutely the opposite of what I wanted. I would do anything to get them back, but it sounded like I was excited to have the 'Billie Show,'" she explained. "Sometimes in interviews, things get pulled out and it comes across as I didn't care about them and that's just not the case. They're my favorite people in the world. I miss my mom every day and my grandma, but really, my mom the most ... She was the greatest, funniest person ever. She was my best f*cking friend ever. There's no one who will ever be as funny as she is. She was just – she is amazing."

Congrats to Billie and her growing family!