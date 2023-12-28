Star Wars: Adam Driver Casts Doubt on a Kylo Ren Return

In the four years since the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the culmination of the sequel trilogy, actors have offered varied responses to whether they would ever reprise their roles, with Adam Driver recently noting that there aren't currently any plans to bring back his Ben Solo or Kylo Ren. Given the nature of the franchise, however, this could merely mean there aren't substantial plans at the moment and that such plans could be developed in the near future, as there was a time when Daisy Ridley seemed doubtful about a return and she was announced to be starring in a new film exploring her Rey developing a new Jedi Academy.

While appearing on the Smartless podcast, when asked about there being more Star Wars, Driver confessed, "They're doing stuff, but not with me. I'm not doing it anymore." When asked if this was due to the character's journey being concluded, Driver merely added, "Yeah."

What's worth noting, however, is that the podcast itself is quite conversational in tone, so while Driver definitively stated that he's not doing anymore, the tone was more in regards to there not being any plans at the moment for more Kylo Ren or Ben Solo. The actor also recalled what his journey into the franchise was like in the beginning, admitting he was more of a Star Trek fan and was apprehensive about joining a long-running franchise without getting to read a script.

"I was a fan. My dad was more of a Star Trek fan than a Star Wars fan,j but I did have a couple Star Wars toys that we got at a garage sale, but I was a fan of the movies. And then, to be asked to do it, was ... I thought about it a lot, because, again, I didn't want to be bad in it," Driver detailed of joining the series. "I got an offer, but there was no script to read, which I had never done before, so you had to commit to it. [Star Wars: The Force Awakens director] J.J. [Abrams] walked me through the whole thing, but there was no script that you could actually see how that played out."

Just earlier this month, Driver admitted that the trajectory of his character changed from what he was originally told and that there was no plan for a Ben Solo redemption arc, so while there might not currently be a plan in place for Driver to return to the role, that can surely change further down the line.

Stay tuned for updates on Adam Driver's possible future in the Star Wars franchise.

