Star Wars Fans Want Ben Solo Back In Daisy Ridley's Rey Movie

Star Wars Celebration 2023 got started with a bang this week as Daisy Ridley will be playing Rey again in a new movie. However, with that announcement, fans immediately started asking for Ben Solo to make a return. As we all remember, Adam Driver's character didn't make it out of The Rise of Skywalker. But, nothing is forever in any of this media, so the possibility exists. Driver's Kylo Ren wasn't the only person mentioned for a return during all the fervor. John Boyega's name is trending on social media as well. In a recent interview with UNILAD, Driver said that he wasn't exactly against returning.

"No, I'm totally not against it. For me, it's a filmmaker's medium, so my only thing is working with great filmmakers," Driver told the outlet about a return trip to Star Wars at some point. "Whatever the size ... it's never been interesting to me, to an extent. There's interesting things about working on both. I always just follow people I'd be interested in working with, and whether I'd be right for the part -- things like that. No, definitely not averse."

reylos walking back into the cinemas for probably one ben solo mention in this post sequel movie pic.twitter.com/MYM0P40e6F — klaudia (@bokutokashi) April 7, 2023

How would Ben Solo even return to Star Wars? Let us know in the comments down below!