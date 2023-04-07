Star Wars Fans Want Ben Solo Back In Daisy Ridley's Rey Movie
Star Wars Celebration 2023 got started with a bang this week as Daisy Ridley will be playing Rey again in a new movie. However, with that announcement, fans immediately started asking for Ben Solo to make a return. As we all remember, Adam Driver's character didn't make it out of The Rise of Skywalker. But, nothing is forever in any of this media, so the possibility exists. Driver's Kylo Ren wasn't the only person mentioned for a return during all the fervor. John Boyega's name is trending on social media as well. In a recent interview with UNILAD, Driver said that he wasn't exactly against returning.
"No, I'm totally not against it. For me, it's a filmmaker's medium, so my only thing is working with great filmmakers," Driver told the outlet about a return trip to Star Wars at some point. "Whatever the size ... it's never been interesting to me, to an extent. There's interesting things about working on both. I always just follow people I'd be interested in working with, and whether I'd be right for the part -- things like that. No, definitely not averse."
reylos walking back into the cinemas for probably one ben solo mention in this post sequel movie pic.twitter.com/MYM0P40e6F— klaudia (@bokutokashi) April 7, 2023
The huge time skip is so Ben Solo can be back in the flesh with no explanation and they’ll have plenty of time to fill in the “somehow” after the fact when they’re ready to tell that story pic.twitter.com/ktZvp35nkS— Sequels Rule 💛❤️💙 (@SequelsR) April 7, 2023
please give me a ben solo cameo I’m begging you mother sharmeen pic.twitter.com/CMsEHsiW8O— jessa (@directedbyrian) April 7, 2023
BEN SOLO CAMEO AND REYLO SCENES PLS ILL DO ANYTHING ILL GIVE UP EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/hQb2nx0cZe— bea 🌺🥭 (@dyadriver) April 7, 2023
ben solo coming back from dead to kill rey's new jedis pic.twitter.com/ruaMu7av0m— fer (@mydarlingkylo) April 7, 2023
we might have a chance to see Ben Solo againpic.twitter.com/fT4cApx2fJ— 🔞🌹 rosalyna 🐈🔞 (@RosaLynaLerman) April 7, 2023
*reylos seeing the new star wars movie expecting at least a ben solo cameo or a name drop*
the movie:pic.twitter.com/mah8gJwjwD— m. ☾ ☆ | screaming abt darklina | shadow and bone (@datreylo) April 7, 2023
I don’t want a Rey story without Ben Solo. You’re literally giving me half a dyad. Deus ex machina up a Force Ghost, drive a dump truck full of money to Brooklyn Heights and beg Adam Driver to come back, I don’t care what you have to do, just FIX it or fuck off.— the bri’s knees (@thereylovoid) April 7, 2023
Ben Solo number 24 trending so Lucasfilm you understand what you must do pic.twitter.com/AlymX4R51A— dani *loading* (@CardiganVixen) April 7, 2023
You know who has the power to bring Ben Solo back? Jedi Master REY. pic.twitter.com/5NJQSdQuui— The Nerds Awaken Podcast (@NerdsAwaken) April 7, 2023
CANONICALLY THE— cousin elle (@elle_pond) April 7, 2023
SPIRIT OF BEN SOLO
IS ALIVE INSIDE OF
REY BECAUSE
THEY’RE A DYAD my poor fiancé
AND HE DIDN’T who thought
BECOME A he’d never hear
FORCE GHOST this again pic.twitter.com/SihdzbwTGZ