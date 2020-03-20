Star Wars: Ahsoka Actress Speaks Out on Her The Rise of Skywalker Appearance

Ashley Eckstein voices Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and she’s spoken out about her appearance in the film. The actress talked to Discussing Film about her career and prioritizing mental health outreach. Ahsoka has never been more popular than right now. The Clone Wars is back on and it looks like we’ll be seeing the lightsaber wielder in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. But, according to the actress who brought the character to life, nothing will top that moment she appears in The Rise of Skywalker.

“I will tell you, what was truly one of the best moments in her entire career, my two lines in The Rise of Skywalker,” Eckstein revealed. “To be included in the Skywalker Saga, is like I said, one of the best moments in my career. I’m so thankful to Matthew Wood who is a friend of mine. He does the sound design and that was a vision of his. So I’m so thankful to Matthew Wood and, of course, I was directed by JJ Abrams. It was a huge shock when I found out he was going to be there. It was a small session, only 3 people were in the room including JJ Abrams and Matthew Wood.”

She continued, “Abrams couldn’t have been kinder. He was so kind, so wonderful to work with. He thanked me for being in the film which I couldn’t believe. I couldn’t remember what I said but it was like, “No thank you for allowing me to be in the film”. It was just awesome. I was in the recording session for about 15 to 20 minutes and he was just a wonderful director, so kind and gracious. I’m just forever grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the canon of the Skywalker Saga.”

There’s no doubt that all of the Jedi voices speaking to Rey was one of the moments in The Rise of Skywalker that has the least vitriol lobbed at it by the fanbase at large. Add that to the news of Rosario Dawson playing the character in Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and it makes all the sense in the world that the character has never been more popular. But, a ton of that has to do with Eckstein’s original run with the character in The Clone Wars.

