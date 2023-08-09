Disney+ Subscribers to Get Special Access to Star Wars: Ahsoka Merchandise

Star Wars: Ahsoka is coming down the tracks and Disney+ subscribers are getting access to exclusive merchandise from the show. When the Star Wars series kicks off on August 23, Disney+ subscribers will be able to purchase some cool items before the general public. For anyone interested, they can head over to shopDIsney's Star Wars page or go the Shop tab in the detail page for Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+. Once you get into that part of the app, there will be a QR code to scan with your phone that will take you right to the storefront. (There will also be a link available to just click and browse as well.)

Younger Star Wars: Ahsoka fans will want to be aware that the Shop tab is only available to Disney+ profiles that have been verified as age 18 and older. Some of the fun merchandise available includes the Ahsoka Legacy Saber Set, a couple new Ahsoka t-shirts and fleeces, Chopper's official remote control Astromech Droid toy, pins, mugs, and an Ahsoka bust. All of this stuff will only be available while supplies last, so there will probably be some demand around the items among Star Wars fans.

Excitement Around Star Wars's Upcoming Movies

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Right now, you can catch Rosario Dawson in The Haunted Mansion, which is still in theaters. ComicBook.com actually spoke to the actress before the SAG strike took place. She got asked about Dave Filoni's upcoming movie. Of course, fans are wondering whether Ahsoka Tano will be in it or not. But, Dawson wasn't giving up any details for now.

"No. I'm just so happy he got it," Dawson said when asked about the mysterious project. "Honestly, my uncle is a comic book artist. That is not the average transition coming from animation and going into directing, and especially a film. For all the nerds, I think for the cons and stuff, this is just like, 'Ah!' kind of status. So, I'm just super stoked for him because it really could not happen to a better person. He's so talented and remarkable and awesome, and I love him. And I think what he learned in doing in animation, he's blowing out of the water in directing and live action. So, I'm, as a fan, excited to watch that movie, whether I'm in it or not."

What Else Is Coming In Star Wars: Ahsoka?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

