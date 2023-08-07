Star Wars: Ahsoka Character Posters Revealed

Star Wars: Ahsoka has released some new character posters, which you can check out below!

In addition to Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, the new character posters for Star Wars' latest Disney+ series include heroic allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), as well as the more questionable and/or villainous characters in the series, like former Jedi turned mercenary, Baylan Skoll (the late Ray Stevenson), his apprentice Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), and Grand Admiral Thrawn's ally Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto).

(Photo: Disney/Lucasfilm)

(Photo: Disney/Lucasfilm)

(Photo: Disney/Lucasfilm)

(Photo: Disney/Lucasfilm)

(Photo: Disney/Lucasfilm)

(Photo: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Ahsoka is a highly-anticipated new entry in the Star Wars franchise – especially for diehard fans of the Star Wars Animation Universe. Ahsoka will serve as a sequel to the events of the Star Wars Rebels series, which featured Hera, Sabine, and their "Spectre" Rebel cell working with Ahsoka against the Empire while helping shape the Rebel Alliance.

In addition to being a sequel to Rebels, Ahsoka will re-introduce the Spectres' archnemesis, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), and set up Star Wars writer/director/producer Dave Filoni's upcoming crossover movie event, which will bring together the characters of the New Republic Era – a time period that includes Ahsoka Tano, The Mandalorians, Boba Fett's syndicate, and all the New Republic officers, bounty hunters, and Imperial remnants that stand in-between.

Rosario Dawson has already let it be known that if the opportunity for Ahsoka Season 2 or some other crossover appearance for her version of the character, she's already more than game for it:

"If more comes next, I'd be really excited and grateful," Dawson told EW. "I feel like every time I get to step into her shoes, I learn more. I experience what I could never experience otherwise, and I feel like I keep getting better."

Star Wars: Ahsoka premieres its first two episodes on Disney+ starting on August 23rd.