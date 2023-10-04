ComicBook Nation: Star Wars Ahsoka Ending Discussion & Marvel's Loki Season 2 Reaction

The ComicBook Nation Podcats break down the Star Wars Ahsoka finale ending, and share a non-spoiler reaction to Marvel's Loki Season 2!

The ComicBook Nation Crew Recaps Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 8 "The Jedi, The Witch and The Warlord" with full Spoilers – and reveals some first spoiler-free reactions to Marvel's Loki Season 2!

Did the Ahsoka Finale deliver? What comes next for the Star Wars franchise? Will Baylan Skoll have to be recast – and what mysterious power did he discover on Peridea? PLUS: We got Zombie Stormtroopers an actual full-circle completion to Ahsoka Tano's story – but did it do the character justice?

In his Loki Season 2 Instant Reaction, host Kofi Outlaw said the following:

The #Loki Season 2 Premiere is an amazing piece of #Marvel production. Rest of the screener episodes (2-4) were a mix of game-changing highs & boring lows, but overall a compelling story. If you're hoping it brings the entire #MCU Multiverse Saga into clear focus? Keep hoping.

