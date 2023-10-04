Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 Status Revealed

Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 is already sparking discussions over at Lucasfilm. As Season 1 ended yesterday, fans were wondering if Ahsoka Tano would get another set of adventures on Disney+. Deadline reports that "Ahsoka Season 2 is more of a reality in the conversation, though nothing is locked yet." So, a bit of uncertainty, but clearly leaning towards more of Rosario Dawson's heroine in the coming months. Dave Filoni is the man behind Star Wars: Ahsoka and it seems like this show really built out what he's trying to do with his corner of the mythos. Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger are back and that means people want to see more.

Adding to all of this intrigue is the obvious fact that Filoni has a Star Wars movie on the ledger for the future. You would think that some of the crumbs he's laying down now would lead toward whatever he's planning with that. (His movie is speculated to have deep ties to the origins of the Jedi and we got some lore nods from Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels throughout these episodes on Disney+.) Even more immediately though, Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren are in a tight spot and going to need to get back into the action somehow. Season 2 would be the easiest way to get them back into the fold.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Brings So Much Star Wars Rebels Into Live-Action

(Photo: Disney+)

Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest edition of the Dave Filoni corner of the franchise. It's been breathtaking to watch the creative put his stamp on Star Wars. There was some concern earlier this year that Star Wars: Ahsoka might be too reliant on Star Wars Rebels for newcomer fans. Well, Filoni told Collider that the animated series would be an extra treat for longtime fans, and the people coming into the Disney+ show for the first time would be able to find their footing.

"I would start, probably like the episode 'Jedi Knight,' where the sad thing happens to Kanan," Filoni said when asked about specific Rebels to watch. "Even if you didn't understand what that was, it would propel you forward. If you just watched Season 4, you'd be set. You can start with that and you get that these Rebels are fighting this tyrannical Empire and that would get you everything and everybody you need. You don't need to do the entire gamut of Rebels, but you should. Once you watch that, you'll be like 'Well, I'm gonna watch it all.'"

He would go-on, "I've been very aware when writing these things that you don't need to have seen any of it; not that I don't want you to, I want you to, but you don't have to."

What Did Ahsoka Do In The New Series?

(Photo: Disney+)

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu.

Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Do you want Season 2 of Ahsoka? Let us know down in the comments!