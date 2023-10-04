Star Wars: Ahsoka Just Gave Us Zombie Stormtroopers in the Craziest Way

The dead speak! Well, they don't technically speak, but they do come back to life in the Ahsoka finale.

Star Wars: Ahsoka came to an end on Tuesday night, as the finale of the live-action series was released on Disney+. The new episode was easily the most action-packed of the entire series, and also introduced a new, terrifying version of the Stormtroopers that we've known for so many years. An entire horde of undead stormtroopers appeared in the Ahsoka finale, planting the seeds for other beings in the franchise to be brought back from the dead in the future. WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the Star Wars: Ahsoka finale! Continue reading at your own risk...

In the finale, the trio of Ahsoka, Sabine, and Ezra attempt to fight their way onto Grand Admiral Thrawn's ship so they can stop him from taking his army back to their galaxy. They take out an entire room of stormtroopers and things seem to be going just fine. That is until those stormtroopers rise up from the ground, seemingly even stronger than before.

Thrawn and the Witches of Dathomir had a plan in place for Ahsoka and her comrades. After the stormtroopers were killed, the three witches worked some sort of dark magic spell, raising all of the dead back to life.

This undead trooper wave included a couple of Death Troopers, who Sabine and Ezra had to fight. As parts of their masks were ripped away, they were revealed to look like actual zombies, with decaying flesh and aimless groans. Star Wars went all the way in on the zombie concept for this one.

There is room for the zombie concept to affect other corners of the Star Wars universe in future projects. The end of the Ahsoka finale saw Thrawn and the witches return to the main galaxy, bringing their magic into the same world as the stories we've seen in other Star Wars titles. This collision of worlds and stories could bring exciting things down the line.

