Star Wars: Ahsoka's Owl Appearance Explained

Star Wars: Ahsoka has come to an end, but the finale episode left quite a few fans with more questions than answers. One of the biggest questions that a lot of fans ended up being left with was what was up with that mysterious bird that Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) spots watching over her on planet Peridea? Well, if you've followed Ahsoka's journey throughout Star Wars lore, you should already know how crucial the owl is to Ahsoka Tano's story. If you're a more mainstream Star Wars fan who is still getting to know the character, allow us to break it down for you.

Ahsoka Tano's White Owl Explained: Light of the Daughter

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

One of the most pivotal story arcs of Star Wars: The Clone Wars was the Mortis Arc. That story saw Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka, and Obi-Wan Kenobi drawn to the otherworldly realm of Planet Mortis, where they met "The Ones" – aka a family of three incredibly powerful Force users known as "The Daughter," "The Son," and "The Father." While all three beings were deeply attuned to the Force, they each manifested those abilities in distinctly different ways: The Daughter harnessed the benevolent power of the light side; the son relished in the destructive power of the dark side, while The Father used his love and wisdom to balance his children's conflicting powers. The gods of Mortis hoped to use Anakin, The Chosen One, as their new avatar – but the Father and Son could not agree on how to do so.

The conflict of the Mortis Arc saw the Son corrupt Ahsoka and make her his puppet in battling Anakin and Obi-Wan, while the Son tried to kill the Father using the mystical Dagger of Mortis. During the fight, the Son ended his hold on Ahsoka by snuffing out her lifeforce; however, when the Son accidentally killed his own sister with the dagger, she had the Father and Anakin transfer her remaining Force power into Ahsoka's body, restoring her life.

Ever since Ahsoka's first "rebirth" in the Mortis Arc, she's been followed by "Morai," a female convor bird that was thought to either be a spiritual companion of the Daughter or a manifestation of the goddess-like being in animal form. Morai has appeared at key moments of Ahsoka's life and journey, as a signifier that the Daughter (or the light of the Force) is still watching over her. It marks Ahsoka as something more significant than just a mere Jedi: she's an avatar of the light of the Force – especially now as "Ahsoka the White," following her near-death experience in the World Between Worlds.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Morai's appearance on Peridea is a signal to Ahsoka (as it is to Baylan Skoll) that the power of The Ones is present on the pivotal ancient world – which could mean some big developments for the next chapter of her story – and possibly a way back to her own galaxy.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+.