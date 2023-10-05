Ahsoka's Ezra Bridger Actor Finally Breaks Silence on Playing Live-Action Role

Star Wars: Ahsoka introduced the live-action (and older) version of Star Wars Rebels hero Ezra Bridger – and now the actor playing him is finally getting to break his silence and speak up about the role. Actor Eman Esfandi posted a simple, concise message on Twitter to let fans know how he felt about taking on the role of Ezra, calling it "An honor."

An honor 🙏🏽 🙌🏽 ❤️‍🔥 👏🏽 🫡 — Eman Esfandi (@EmanEsfandi) October 4, 2023

There are a lot of differing opinions on Star Wars: Ahsoka that are being shared now that the series (or at least the first season) is done. However, of all the things fans liked or disliked about showrunner Dave Filoni's live-action take on Star Wars animated lore, Esfandi's performance as Ezra is one that's almost overwhelmingly popular.

Esfandi captured the playful, witty, and noble nature of Ezra's personality while managing to lay in some new brushstrokes that indicate how Ezra has grown and changed in the years he was stranded on Peridea. More than anything, Esfandi captured the particular moment in Ezra's character arc: that of a boy who has been surviving but deep-down desperately wants to go home.

(SPOILERS) The Ahsoka finale episode "The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord" ended with Ezra managing to sneak aboard Grand Admiral Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) ship and hitch a ride with the Imperial commander back to his home galaxy. Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) got left behind on Peridea, leaving Ezra as the messenger who sounded the alarm to the New Republic about Thrawn's return.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Ahsoka has now left Ezra in a place to be one of the most pivotal characters in Star Wars lore during the New Republic era. Ezra is a powerful Force user who has clearly been in training for the years he was exiled on Peridea. With his nemesis Thrawn also back, and the ten-year sacrifice required to keep Thrawn out of the Galactic Civil War now invalidated, Ezra has a definite mission ahead of him to help finish the threat of the Empire for good.

On a fan-service level, Ezra getting to interact with the likes of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Grogu, or Luke and Leia Skywalker is something that is now on the top of the list for Star Wars's future. Even from the little taste we got in Ahsoka, it's clear that Eman Esfandi will fit right in with the best of the Star Wars cast.

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+.