Star Wars: Will There Be an Ahsoka Season 2 on Disney+?

After the show's first season finale, fans are holding out hope for a second batch of episodes.

The first season of Ahsoka has come to a close, ending on a pretty sizable cliffhanger. Though we know the show will inevitably lead to Dave Filoni's untitled Star Wars movie eventually, most fans are hoping the series will be renewed for a second batch of episodes.

Unfortunately for those hoping to get a second season of the show, it's unclear if Lucasfilm has immediate plans for a potential sophomore outing.

Is there going to be an Ahsoka Season 2?

Lucasfilm has neither confirmed nor denied a second season of Ahsoka will happen. In fact, Rosario Dawson said earlier this year she's unsure if something like a renewal is within the realm of possibility.

"If more comes next, I'd be really excited and grateful," Dawson shared. "I feel like every time I get to step into her shoes, I learn more. I experience what I could never experience otherwise, and I feel like I keep getting better."

Though little has been unveiled about Filoni's movie, the filmmaker has said the picture will effectively serve as the "culmination" of the Star Wars shows found on Disney+.

"Culmination is an interesting word," Filoni shared with Empire Magazine in May. "The way I look at it, there are [small] stories, and then there's the big story of the day, too. A New Hope, [The Empire Strikes Back], and Return of the Jedi tell the important parts of the tale that really define the history of the period. There are all kinds of sub-stories underneath that. We've been building all these small stories."

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.